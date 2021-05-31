Monday Finish: Five things from Charles Schwab Challenge

Jason Kokrak starts the final round one shot behind but holds steady with an even-par 70 for a two-shot victory over Jordan Spieth (73).

Meanwhile, Charley Hoffman (65) makes a big move to finish in a four-way tie for third in his bid to move up in the Official World Golf Ranking and avoid U.S. Open sectional qualifying.

Here are five stories you might have missed from the Charles Schwab Challenge.

1. Jason Kokrak is a late bloomer

Jason Kokrak, 36, had never won a tournament on the PGA TOUR, but now he’s won two, joining Bryson DeChambeau and Stewart Cink as the third to win at least twice this season.

In a way, Kokrak said, the second victory was harder than the first. That was due in no small part to the fact that he was playing against Jordan Spieth, who is always the people’s choice in Texas.

“But I've got a high school buddy and my cousin's friend was out here supporting me,” Kokrak said. “So I had a couple people rooting me on. It's just one of those things. You stay in the moment and it's a golf course. You're playing the golf course. You're playing yourself. You're not really playing Jordan.

“But for where we got to in comparison to some of the other players,” he continued, “I knew it was going to be a boxing match and see who was going to come out on top.”

For more on Kokrak,



2. Jordan Spieth briefly lost his swing

Runner-up Spieth, whose 15-under 195 equaled his lowest 54-hole score on TOUR, began the tournament by playing 40 straight holes without a bogey. But he struggled Sunday, when he bogeyed three of his first four holes and never felt confident over the ball. He went into the 18th hole just a shot back but hit his second shot into the water left of the green, all but ending it.

He faulted his tee-to-green game after hitting just 27 of 56 fairways, which was 63rd in driving accuracy. He fell to 10-for-20 at closing it out with a 54-hole lead/co-lead.

“I didn't play well at all, quite simply,” he said after moving into second in the FedExCup with his eighth top-10 this season. “I could have shot even par today and won the golf tournament but from the very get-go, just a really bad start, and then tried to fight my way through it.

“But I was just really off with my golf swing,” he continued. “I really lost it this weekend. You just have to be in control around Colonial.”

It was Spieth’s seventh top-10 finish at the Charles Schwab.

For more on Spieth,

3. Charley Hoffman’s 65 was big

San Diego’s Charley Hoffman began the week at 69 in the world, and with aspirations to play his way into the top 50 so as to avoid having to qualify for the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.

He went a long way toward doing exactly that with a final-round 65 and T3 finish. That moves him up to 60th in the Official World Golf Ranking, and the top 60 as of June 7 get in.

“There's only one goal,” Hoffman said. “I'm playing Muirfield next week, but hopefully this week was enough to get me inside the U.S. Open. Sitting just outside the (top 60 in the) World Ranking, near my hometown where I group playing Torrey Pines, I'm obviously trying to win golf events but getting in that U.S. Open is a key.”

4. Patton Kizzire is heating up

Patton Kizzire went into the Schwab at 150th in the world and 60th in the FedExCup, but things are looking up. His final-round 67 left him in a four-way tie for third, which was his second straight T3 finish (AT&T Byron Nelson) in his last two starts.

With his T9 at the Valero Texas Open, he has three top-10s in his last six starts. He’s up to 106th in the world and 46th in the FedExCup.

“I had some good stuff happening out there,” he said. “Kept my head down and hit some really good shots and made a few putts, and I'm proud of the way I battled.

“My confidence has been building a lot lately,” he added.

He isn’t yet in the field for the U.S. Open in three weeks. He will play in this week’s Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide and next week’s Palmetto Championship at Congaree.

5. Mark Russell, Slugger White will be missed

The Charles Schwab marked the last time Slugger White and Mark Russell will work together.

The two longtime PGA TOUR rules officials are retiring after four decades of service. White played the TOUR himself into the late 70s before turning to the rules. Russell started in 1980. They became two of the most recognizable faces on TOUR, even if sometimes people had trouble telling them apart.

“Slugger was still playing when I started,” Russell said, “and then he came along a year or so after me, but I've known Slugger since mid '70s, we've been friends a long time.”