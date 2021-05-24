Monday Finish: Phil Mickelson defies father time to win wild PGA Championship

3. Louis Oosthuizen now has five major runner ups and Brooks Koepka and the PGA remains a good mix

Oosthuizen won the 2010 Open Championship title 3,963 days ago. It remains his only major win and he now has five runner ups in golfs biggest tournaments after he came up two shots short of Mickelson’s mark.

Oosthuizen was also runner up recently on the TOUR at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with fellow South African Charl Schwartzel and moved to 24th in the FedExCup.

“I feel like I'm playing my heart out to get a second major, and I do know I have the game to do it. This was close. My game wasn't great on the weekend. It was better today than yesterday. So I just need to work harder on it to get myself in contention again,” Oosthuizen said.

“It was a slow start. But felt I hit decent iron shots. Every single putt I hit finished right behind the hole… so it was frustrating with that. But you know, another second place, I've got to take it. But I feel like I could have probably got two or three more shots out of my game.”

And then there was Koepka, who now has two wins and a second out of the last four PGA Championships. Despite his banged-up knee and some uncharacteristic bogeys on the back nine Koepka had a chance on the last hole when down by just two shots.

But Mickelson held firm. And Koepka shifted the blame on to his putting.

“It felt like tap-ins I was missing. Never felt comfortable, and you're not going to win if you do that,” Koepka said. “I'm super disappointed, pretty bummed. I'm not happy. I don't know if there's a right word I can say on here without getting fined, but it hurts a little bit. It's one of those things where I just never felt comfortable over the putts. I don't know why, what happened.”

“I spent all the weekend before working on it and it was great, and you know, just over did it. I was trying to get my hands a little lower and ended up getting my hands too far low and under and actually ended up getting further away from the ball. The last nine, I just tried to go back to what I've always done and I felt like I was hitting better putts. I just wish I would have done it sooner.”

4. Rickie Fowler found some form and Harry Higgs made an impressive major debut

Rickie Fowler was only in the PGA Championship thanks to a special exemption but that won’t be the case next year as he booked a return to the tournament with his first top 10 in 16 months.

Fowler has been struggling with swing changes over the last year but feels the hard work is finally starting to pay off . His tie for eighth was the confidence builder the former PLAYERS Champion needs to start the climb back.

The effort put him right on the FedExCup playoff bubble at 125th and brings momentum he desperately needs.

There was another interesting name high up on the leaderboard. Harry Higgs.

There’s a little bit of Phil Mickelson in Harry Higgs. Higgs loves playing to an audience and on major debut he was giving the fans plenty as he fashioned together a top four finish that gave him a ticket to next year’s Masters and a return to the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

5. Two PGA professionals made the cut, headed by 27-year-old Ben Cook who has aspirations to be on the Korn Ferry Tour next season

Cook, a 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member who splits time teaching at Yankee Springs Golf Course in Wayland, Michigan and John’s Island Golf Club in Vero Beach, Florida, shot a final-round 74 to finish 4 over and win low club professional at the 103rd PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.

He made a par putt of just over seven feet to make the cut on the number early Friday evening.

“Making a cut in a major you get to skip to the second stage of Q-School in the fall,” he said.

“That would be worst-case scenario. I still have Latin American PGA TOUR status. If I finish Top-10 on the Order of Merit or their points list, I'll get to go to final stage of Q-School, get a card. Depending on how you play, you get better status.”

Brad Marek, a 37-year-old club pro from California, also made the cut and was emotional and proud after finishing at 12-over. The experience will help him continue to coach juniors.

“I did talk to a lot of the coaches. They were all super, super helpful. I learned a lot from them. Learned that a lot of the stuff that I'm doing with them and a lot of the drills and the way that they're practicing are what some of the best in the world are doing,” Marek said.

“From a teaching perspective that gave me a lot of confidence that I'm doing things right. Picked up a few things that I'll definitely add to my teaching repertoire.”