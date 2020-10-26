-
-
Monday Finish: Five things from the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
-
-
October 26, 2020
By Cameron Morfit, PGATOUR.COM
-
Interviews
Patrick Cantlay’s news conference after winning ZOZO
Despite starting the final round three shots back of 54-hole leader Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay ties a career best with nine birdies, cards a 7-under 65, and celebrates a one-stroke victory over Thomas (69) and Jon Rahm (68).
Here are five stories you might have missed from the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD.
1. Cantlay, Sherwood fast friends
For a guy who grew up in Southern California and went to UCLA, Cantlay was surprisingly unfamiliar with Sherwood Country Club.
He’d never played it until last week.
“I like the golf course, it was good,” he said after notching his third TOUR win to jump from 53rd to second in the FedExCup. “It was in really good shape. I just had never gotten up here. I grew up about an hour and a half away and there's a lot of golf between here and there.
“It's really great to win at home,” he added. “I look forward to hopefully winning at Riviera, and anytime you win close to home it just feels a little sweeter. I felt comfortable all week. I like this cloudy California weather, I'm used to it, it's what I grew up with.”
Cantlay, who grew up in Long Beach, led the field in scrambling (getting up and down 16 of 18 times) and bogey avoidance, with just two bogeys over 72 holes, both Sunday. He made nine birdies in the final round, tying his career best on TOUR.
For more on Cantlay’s victory, click here.
2. Rahm, Thomas frustrated
There was no disguising the disappointment on the faces of co-runners-up Jon Rahm (68) and 54-hole leader Justin Thomas (69), who played together in the final group along with Lanto Griffin.
They fought hard, only to come up one short.
“I can tell you none of us are happy,” said Rahm, who was looking good until suffering back-to-back bogeys at the 12th and 13th holes. “It’s upsetting.”
He gave himself birdie chances on 17 and 18 but couldn’t convert.
Thomas looked even more anguished after fighting his game for much of the back nine. The biggest indignity came when he lost his second shot way right and into a dry creek bed at the par-5 16th hole, at which point he had to hit a heroic fourth shot just to salvage par.
“I just didn't play very well,” he said. “It's unfortunate because I feel like I usually could have shot 5-under out there. To play the par 5s 1-under is just unacceptable if you're trying to win a golf tournament. I fought like hell, I fought as hard as I could, I just didn't have my best stuff.”
For more on Rahm and Thomas, click here.
-
-
Extended Highlights
Patrick Cantlay’s Round 4 highlights from ZOZO
3. Tiger, Phil fizzle
For the 10th time in the final round of a PGA TOUR event, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson wound up in the same group Sunday. This one was a dud. For one thing, Adam Long, the third member of their group, beat them both with a 69. For another, both had high expectations but came nowhere near the type of golf that has yielded 126 TOUR wins between them.
Woods, who had won the unofficial Hero World Challenge five times when it was played at Sherwood, struggled from tee to green, failed to take advantage of the course’s five par 5s, and shot a final-round 74 to finish 1 under for the week, 22 shots behind winner Cantlay.
The only bright spot for Woods, the ZOZO’s defending champion, was his putting.
“I feel like I rolled it great,” he said.
Mickelson was even more erratic, making three double-bogeys on the way to a final-round 78.
As with Woods, Lefty’s poor play was surprising; Mickelson was coming off a win at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, his second victory in two starts on PGA TOUR Champions.
“All in all, disappointed with the way I played, obviously,” he said.
Both were undecided on whether to play in next week’s Vivint Houston Open.
For more on Tiger and Phil, click here.
4. Smith gets first top-10 in 10 months
Cameron Smith (67, T4) enjoyed his first top-10 finish since winning the Sony Open in Hawaii way back in January. With his solid result at the ZOZO coming on the back of a solo 11th at THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK, he’s gone from 82nd to 21st in the FedExCup in two weeks.
Smith was both pleased and looking forward to a break after finishing in a four-way tie for fourth with Russell Henley (66), Bubba Watson (68) and Ryan Palmer (69) at Sherwood.
“I've got two weeks off to freshen up,” he said. “I feel like I've played a lot of golf the last probably two or three months, so it will be nice to have a couple weeks off and get ready for the Masters and maybe one more after that. I'm pretty spent, to be honest.”
5. McIlroy still battling mistakes
Rory McIlroy made a career-best 29 birdies for the week, tops in the field, but continues to battle mistakes. Despite a final-round 66, he finished well back at T17. The low point was his 1-over 73 Thursday, when he made four bogeys and two doubles, and lost his temper.
Still, at least he bounced back on the weekend.
“I played great (Saturday), was 7 under coming to the last hole and made double,” McIlroy said. “And then again (Sunday), 7 under playing the last three and made a bogey on the way in.”
And on a par 5, no less; McIlroy went for the 16th in two but rinsed his second shot Sunday.
He has just two top-10s, T8s at the U.S. Open and TOUR Championship, since the TOUR returned in June, but said he’s been hitting more good shots over these last few weeks than he’s seen in some time.
As for what he needs to work on, he added: “Just limiting the mistakes more than anything else. Don't think it's anything technical, but yeah, mostly just I've sort of compounded errors this week a little bit, and (at THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK) last week as well.”
TOUR TOP 10
The PGA TOUR Regular Season top 10 will receive bonuses for their efforts.
This week Last week Player Points 1 1 Bryson DeChambeau 675 2 53
Patrick Cantlay
604
3 4
Jason Kokrak 596
4 2
Matthew Wolff 585
5 3
Stewart Cink 562
6 5
Sergio Garcia 548
7 6 Martin Laird 532
8 7
Hudson Swafford 505
9 8
Xander Schauffele 463
10 9
Peter Malnati 411
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.