Monday Finish: Five things from the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD

Despite starting the final round three shots back of 54-hole leader Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay ties a career best with nine birdies, cards a 7-under 65, and celebrates a one-stroke victory over Thomas (69) and Jon Rahm (68).

Here are five stories you might have missed from the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD.

1. Cantlay, Sherwood fast friends

For a guy who grew up in Southern California and went to UCLA, Cantlay was surprisingly unfamiliar with Sherwood Country Club.

He’d never played it until last week.

“I like the golf course, it was good,” he said after notching his third TOUR win to jump from 53rd to second in the FedExCup. “It was in really good shape. I just had never gotten up here. I grew up about an hour and a half away and there's a lot of golf between here and there.

“It's really great to win at home,” he added. “I look forward to hopefully winning at Riviera, and anytime you win close to home it just feels a little sweeter. I felt comfortable all week. I like this cloudy California weather, I'm used to it, it's what I grew up with.”

Cantlay, who grew up in Long Beach, led the field in scrambling (getting up and down 16 of 18 times) and bogey avoidance, with just two bogeys over 72 holes, both Sunday. He made nine birdies in the final round, tying his career best on TOUR.

For more on Cantlay’s victory, click here .

2. Rahm, Thomas frustrated

There was no disguising the disappointment on the faces of co-runners-up Jon Rahm (68) and 54-hole leader Justin Thomas (69), who played together in the final group along with Lanto Griffin.

They fought hard, only to come up one short.

“I can tell you none of us are happy,” said Rahm, who was looking good until suffering back-to-back bogeys at the 12th and 13th holes. “It’s upsetting.”

He gave himself birdie chances on 17 and 18 but couldn’t convert.

Thomas looked even more anguished after fighting his game for much of the back nine. The biggest indignity came when he lost his second shot way right and into a dry creek bed at the par-5 16th hole, at which point he had to hit a heroic fourth shot just to salvage par.

“I just didn't play very well,” he said. “It's unfortunate because I feel like I usually could have shot 5-under out there. To play the par 5s 1-under is just unacceptable if you're trying to win a golf tournament. I fought like hell, I fought as hard as I could, I just didn't have my best stuff.”