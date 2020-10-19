Monday Finish: Five things from THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK

Shaking off 232 previous PGA TOUR starts without a victory, Jason Kokrak takes advantage of his familiarity with the course to blitz Shadow Creek with a final-round 64 and win by two.

Here are five stories you might have missed from THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK.

1. Kokrak had a career putting week.

Always a great ball-striker, Kokrak has not always been such a great putter. But going to a longer, 36-inch putter, plus his familiarity with the greens at Shadow Creek – where he estimated he’d played “north of 20 rounds” as a BetMGM ambassador – paid off handsomely.

Kokrak credited his caddie David Robinson for not just reading the greens but also the tip to go with the longer putter, hold it more in the palms of his hands, and stand taller.

“Ever since that happened,” he said after a bogey-free Sunday, “I got one that I feel great with with Bettinardi and we dialed it in and started rolling it pretty nicely for the last month or two.”

That was an understatement at Shadow Creek, where Kokrak led the field in Strokes Gained: Putting (+2.573 per round) for the first time ever. He also made a career-high 14 putts of 10 feet or longer for the week. The last two TOUR winners to make that many putts from 10 feet or longer were Jim Herman (Wyndham Championship) and Webb Simpson (RBC Heritage).

2. 'Old guys' are having a moment.

Thanks to incandescent talents like Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, 20-somethings have dominated the TOUR in recent years.

Not so far this season, as Kokrak, 35, becomes the third consecutive winner on TOUR age 35 or older. Martin Laird, 37, won the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open last week, while Sergio Garcia, 40, captured the Sanderson Farms Championship the week before that.

Oh, and keep in mind, Stewart Cink, 47, won the season-opening Safeway Open.

“I definitely had some scar tissue,” Kokrak said of his journeyman status.

It didn’t show. He birdied five of the first eight holes, including four straight, and held it together admirably on the back nine until Schauffele, 26, finally cracked with a bogey at 16.