Monday Finish: Five things from Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

LAS VEGAS – Claiming perhaps the ultimate redemption on a hole that had punked him in the past, Martin Laird grabbed his first win in more than seven years at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, outlasting Matthew Wolff and Austin Cook in a playoff.

Here are five stories you might have missed from TPC Summerlin.

1. Laird had luck but also showcased incredible skills.

The 37-year-old Scotsman has always loved TPC Summerlin having won the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in 2009 and getting desperately close when losing a playoff in dramatic circumstances a year later.

It took an ace from Jonathan Byrd that year on the par-3 17th during sudden death to dispel the challenge of Laird and Cameron Percy so when Laird was able to make a clutch up-and-down on the hole in regulation and then win the tournament there soon after it seemed redemptive.

“That hole owed me one,” Laird said after getting career TOUR win No. 4 and moving to fourth in the FedExCup with a clutch 23-foot birdie. “To make that putt on 17 honestly was huge in regulation, and then to roll that putt in there to close it out, I mean, obviously it's pretty special.”

He also took care of another hole … the par-5 ninth. Laird birdied it on Day One and then made eagle for three straight rounds. Sunday’s came from a buried bunker lie in dramatic fashion.

Las Vegas just suits some. Laird was in the tournament via a sponsor’s exemption having only recently returned from left knee surgery to fix a meniscus issue.

2. Wolff howls but goes hungry again.

Matthew Wolff showed he’s not scorned by his recent runner-up finish at the U.S. Open, jumping straight back on the horse to contend in Las Vegas.

Wolff had chances to win but ultimately had to settle for a second straight runner-up finish when Laird prevailed in the playoff. While there is no doubt some disappointment, the 21-year-old should take heart from his efforts.

He appeared to be out of the mix until an incredible third round 10-under 61 . At one stage he went 9 under in as many holes with three eagles in a five-hole stretch. It was a great show of power and finesse and proves it won’t be long before he adds to his win from the 2019 3M Open.

“I'm feeling like I can go out there and win any week now,” he said. “Maybe a win is due sometime soon. But if I just keep on doing this, I'm sure it'll come.”