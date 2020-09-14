Five things you may have missed from the Safeway Open

It will no doubt be a special week of celebrations for the Cink family as Stewart Cink broke a victory drought spanning 4,074 days by winning the first tournament of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR season at the Safeway Open.

Welcome to the Monday Finish, where we will give you a whirlwind taste of five things you may have missed, much like a local wine tasting in the Napa Valley where the Cink’s are clinking their glasses.

1. Cink broke his drought with help from those close to him. It had been more than 11 years since Cink won his sixth PGA TOUR event at the 2009 Open Championship at Turnberry. You might remember that year's Open better by the runner-up, as Cink bested 59-year-old Tom Watson’s fairytale run in a four-hole playoff after Watson failed to make par on the 72nd hole. In that time both Cink and his wife Lisa battled forms of cancer and Stewart’s form took a significant dip. To break the drought Cink had help from Lisa in the form of some serious motivational speaking and all week he had son Reagan as his caddie keeping him loose . It was therefore an emotional family affair that also came on son Connor’s birthday.

2. Harry Higgs is a character we can all get behind. Higgs gave us plenty of highlights on the golf course in his rookie season, finishing 55th in the FedExCup. But he also gave us plenty of highlights off the course. Higgs is a larger-than-life character who is always good for a laugh and is one of the best quotes in the game. This didn’t change in the opener to his second season. He injected life into the tournament with an incredible albatross in the second round and pushed Cink hard all the way to the finish on Sunday before ultimately finishing as the runner-up, his second career near miss. “I grew up in Kansas City and know Tom Watson well, so Stewart Cink is enemy No. 1 for Kansas City golf and all throughout today chasing him, I was like, I cannot let Stewart Cink beat another Kansas City golfer,” Higgs said with a smile. “It would have been a great moment for obviously Tom and all of Kansas City. Stewart Cink foiled us twice now. This is a much smaller level for me … but now that it's over with. I'm thrilled for him. He's probably the nicest person you could ever meet and I'm in a way bummed, but also super thrilled for him. And with his son on the bag, that's so cool.”