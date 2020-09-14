-
Five things you may have missed from the Safeway Open
September 14, 2020
By Ben Everill, PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Stewart Cink wins at Safeway Open
It will no doubt be a special week of celebrations for the Cink family as Stewart Cink broke a victory drought spanning 4,074 days by winning the first tournament of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR season at the Safeway Open.
Welcome to the Monday Finish, where we will give you a whirlwind taste of five things you may have missed, much like a local wine tasting in the Napa Valley where the Cink’s are clinking their glasses.
1. Cink broke his drought with help from those close to him. It had been more than 11 years since Cink won his sixth PGA TOUR event at the 2009 Open Championship at Turnberry. You might remember that year's Open better by the runner-up, as Cink bested 59-year-old Tom Watson’s fairytale run in a four-hole playoff after Watson failed to make par on the 72nd hole. In that time both Cink and his wife Lisa battled forms of cancer and Stewart’s form took a significant dip. To break the drought Cink had help from Lisa in the form of some serious motivational speaking and all week he had son Reagan as his caddie keeping him loose. It was therefore an emotional family affair that also came on son Connor’s birthday.
2. Harry Higgs is a character we can all get behind. Higgs gave us plenty of highlights on the golf course in his rookie season, finishing 55th in the FedExCup. But he also gave us plenty of highlights off the course. Higgs is a larger-than-life character who is always good for a laugh and is one of the best quotes in the game. This didn’t change in the opener to his second season. He injected life into the tournament with an incredible albatross in the second round and pushed Cink hard all the way to the finish on Sunday before ultimately finishing as the runner-up, his second career near miss. “I grew up in Kansas City and know Tom Watson well, so Stewart Cink is enemy No. 1 for Kansas City golf and all throughout today chasing him, I was like, I cannot let Stewart Cink beat another Kansas City golfer,” Higgs said with a smile. “It would have been a great moment for obviously Tom and all of Kansas City. Stewart Cink foiled us twice now. This is a much smaller level for me … but now that it's over with. I'm thrilled for him. He's probably the nicest person you could ever meet and I'm in a way bummed, but also super thrilled for him. And with his son on the bag, that's so cool.”
Shot of the Day
Harry Higgs’ albatross is the Shot of the Day
3. Phil Mickelson needs to clean up his accuracy fast if he is to contend at the U.S. Open. Mickelson was dead last in the field at Silverado of those making the cut in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee at -3.440 for the tournament. He hit just 12 of 56 fairways for the week. That is not the type of form one can expect to translate to success among a U.S. Open-style layout as he tries to complete a career grand slam. He heads to Winged Foot not just having to deal with the memories of his last hole collapse there in 2006 but also the dreaded left miss off the tee. Here’s what he had to say about it.
4. There are more young guns to watch. While we have been spoiled for the last five years or so with stars such as Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Matthew Wolff, Collin Morikawa and the like bursting onto the scene at young ages, there are more who sometimes get lost in the crowd. A bunch of them were on show in Napa. After seven missed cuts, 18-year-old Akshay Bhatia made the weekend for the first time. He then leveraged that into a top-10 finish and earned his way to another start at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. Perhaps he can thank Mickelson for his success. Sam Burns contended all week and Sahith Theegala’s Saturday 64 had him well and truly in the mix. Doc Redman finished with a Sunday 62 to be tied third. Point is, the talent just keeps on coming.
5. Jordan Spieth remains in a tough spot but hope is out there. Spieth had three top-10s last season, but nothing better than T8 as his win drought passed three years. He opened the new season losing 3.070 strokes on approach in two rounds at Silverado. On Friday he showed some fight as he tried to push for the weekend, making a bunch of birdies to get within range. But just as he looked a chance Spieth suffered a final hole double bogey to be sent home early. But sometime soon things will start bouncing the right way instead of off a tree and into a creek like it did in Napa. The beauty of golf is any week can be that week. Just ask Stewart Cink.
FEDEXCUP REGULAR SEASON TOP 10
The new FedExCup Regular Season has begun and for the first time in his career Stewart Cink leads the FedExCup. His 500 points will go a long way to ensure he will rejoin the Playoffs for the first time since 2018.
The Regular Season top 10 will receive bonuses for their efforts.
1. Stewart Cink 500
2. Harry Higgs 300
3. Doc Redman 134
3. Chez Reavie 134
3. Kevin Streelman 134
3. Brian Stuard 134
7. Sam Burns 88
7. Kristoffer Ventura 88
9. Russell Knox 70
9. J.J. Spaun 70
9. James Hahn 70
9. Pat Perez 70
