Steady DJ keeps focus on way to FedExCup

Dustin Johnson begins the tournament with a “starting strokes” lead of between two and 10 strokes over the entire 30-man field, then plays steady-to-spectacular golf over the next four days to take home the FedExCup.

It’s the long-awaited first victory for Johnson in the season-long race, and rewards a spectacular summer in which he won three times, finished second twice, and regained the No. 1 world ranking.

Welcome to the Monday Finish.

THREE KEYS TO SUCCESS

1. He was healthy. It’s easy to forget that Johnson underwent left knee surgery after last year’s TOUR Championship, and gave himself limited starts at the beginning of this season as he tried to find his way back. It’s also easy to forget Johnson withdrew with a back injury after shooting an opening-round 78 at the 3M Open. As the recent example of Brooks Koepka reminds, this game is hard enough in ordinary times, and nearly impossible to play when you’re injured. Healthy again and on a roll, Johnson has the U.S. Open and the Masters dead ahead, and wasted no time declaring his goal for the new season: Win a second FedExCup title.

2. He rode the hot streak. When he missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge in June, Johnson was outside the top 100 in the FedExCup. A win at the Travelers Championship gave way to a pair of 80s at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, where Justin Thomas, who played with him, said, “I’ve never seen him that lost.” So who could have predicted this? Johnson finished T12 at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, T2 at the PGA Championship, first at THE NORTHERN TRUST, second at the BMW Championship, and won the TOUR Championship. A short memory is great for golf, and you can’t keep talent like his down.

For more on Johnson’s win, click here .



3. He didn’t get caught up in stats. Johnson missed a lot of fairways at East Lake, but as is his wont, he didn’t dwell on it. The fairways were narrow, he was missing many of them by only a few yards, and he was still playing better than anyone on TOUR. “It's not like it's that far off,” he said after a second-round 70 in which he spent most of the day in the rough. “It wasn't like I was hitting drives that I've never seen before or anything. You know, just the setup was a little bit off. But this golf course, obviously the fairways are narrow. It's tough to hit them. But if you can hit it in the fairway, the golf course is right there for the taking.” He straightened it out on the weekend, went 64-68, and is now all but certain to be voted PGA TOUR Player of the Year by his peers.