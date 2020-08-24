Monday Finish: DJ leaves field in the dust at THE NORTHERN TRUST

At the end of a week in which he flirted with 59 (a second-round 60), made five eagles, and slept on the lead for two nights, Dustin Johnson hits all 18 greens in regulation en route to a final-round 63 and a gaudy 11-stroke victory over Harris English (69). With 22 PGA TOUR wins, Johnson joins a group of 29 other players with that many or more. He also moves back up to No. 1 in the world, and, crucially, takes a 92-point lead over Justin Thomas atop the FedExCup standings. Only the BMW Championship and TOUR Championship remain.

It’s all getting very real now.

Welcome to the Monday Finish.

THREE KEYS TO SUCCESS

1. He didn’t get 59 kinds of emotional. Could Johnson have matched Scottie Scheffler and shot 59 in round two? Definitely. Johnson was 11 under through 11 holes (not a typo), and while he needed only one birdie coming in, he instead could manage only seven pars.

If a 60 could ever be called a buzz-kill, this was that 60. It included a lip-out on 17 and a failure to birdie the easy, par-5 18th after his drive tumbled into the right rough. No matter, though. Johnson kept his eye on the big picture and the prospect of a fifth career Playoffs win, tying Rory McIlroy for most on TOUR.

“Obviously 18, if I had to do over again, I would have probably hit 3-wood, but it is what it is,” Johnson said. “I was trying to get a short iron in my hand. … Any time you shoot a number like that, you're never going to be disappointed. I definitely feel like the game is in good form and need to come out tomorrow and do the same thing.” And so he did.

2. He had no weaknesses. Johnson became the first winner other than Tiger Woods in the last 37 years to lead the field in par 3, par 4 and par 5 scoring average. Johnson also hit all 18 greens in regulation on Sunday, making him the first winner to do so since Corey Pavin in 2006, and his 65 greens hit for the week were seven more than the next best.

Johnson’s 30-under total was a stroke shy of the TOUR record for most under par, and his 11-shot margin was the biggest since Phil Mickelson at the 2006 BellSouth Classic. His 60-64-63 over the final three rounds also marked the lowest score in three consecutive rounds on TOUR.

3. He didn’t go into protect mode. With a five-shot lead over Harris English entering the final round, Johnson could easily have looked back at the 2017 World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, where he squandered a six-shot lead and Justin Rose won.

So much for that idea. Keeping his foot on the gas, Johnson eagled the par-5 second hole and went 6 under for his first eight holes Sunday. He never even gave English a chance.

“Shooting 30-under on a Playoff golf course like this is pretty incredible,” English said.