Monday Finish: Thompson too good at TPC Twin Cities

I’m not crying, you’re crying. Well actually, I am crying. Right alongside Michael Thompson. Welcome to the Monday Finish where we dissect this dad's return to the winner's circle.

The 35-year-old pulled off an emotional win at the 3M Open this past weekend. It was his second PGA TOUR triumph, but first since 2013, and it came via a determined final round at TPC Twin Cities. The drought, spanning some 2,702 days, comes just a few months after he and his wife adopted their second child.

THREE KEYS TO SUCCESS

1. Perseverance. So much can happen in 2,702 days. For Michael Thompson that represented the gap between his first and second PGA TOUR wins and as such a period of time he could have let frustration take over. Thompson has spent most seasons in a battle for his TOUR card, needing to grind his way over every start. His win at the 2013 Honda Classic helped him to a 66th-place finish in the FedExCup that season, the best of his career. He finished 117th the following season before dropping to 146th as his winner's exemption ran out. From conditional status he was 145th, 148th, and 142nd for the three seasons from 2016-2018 before regaining full status by getting to 89th last season. Even in the leaner years he found a way to earn more than 20 starts a year and keep his place amongst the elite. On Sunday, he stuck solid as well. With others trying to make a charge he persevered with his simple yet effective game plan of conservative golf. A bogey on the third hole was just his third, and last, of the week and a timely birdie on the 16th hole, via a clutch bunker shot, gave reward for all of his efforts.

2. Perspective. Through the tougher periods, Thompson gained even more perspective through becoming a father. With his wife Rachel the couple adopted two children. Three years ago it was son Jace and then this past March newborn daughter Laurel joined the family. The pandemic allowed Thompson to spend more time than usual with his kids and make a great connection with them. It helped create more balance between the grind of his golf and his home life and the results have now become clear. Read more here .