Monday Finish: Rahm runs away from field at the Memorial Tournament
Captures world No. 1 ranking and vaults to FedExCup No. 8
July 20, 2020
By Cameron Morfit, PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Jon Rahm wins at the Memorial
On a fearsome Muirfield Village course turning more treacherous by the minute, Jon Rahm builds an eight-shot lead over friend and playing partner Ryan Palmer, watches it dwindle to three, then flashes his astonishing short game over the final stretch to capture the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. The highlight: His chip-in at the 16th hole that appeared to be for birdie but was later changed to a bogey, with Rahm readily accepting a two-shot penalty for his ball moving at address. With the victory, he moves to eighth in the FedExCup and No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in his career.
Welcome to the Monday Finish.
THREE KEYS TO SUCCESS
1 He didn’t self-sabotage. The great ones often burn hot, but Rahm admits he has sometimes overheated. Not so at the Memorial, despite plenty of opportunities to do so. His 75 was the highest final round by a winner since Roger Maltbie’s 76 in 1976, and the field scoring average of just under 76 attested to the difficulty of Muirfield Village. Regardless, Rahm held steady for his fourth PGA TOUR victory. “I could have completely lost it many times,” he said. “Maybe in the past I would have, but I didn’t. I just kept fighting.”
2 He was a tee-to-green superstar. It was a weekend of carnage, with plenty of scores in the 80s, but by and large Rahm stayed out of trouble. Respecting the increased difficulty, especially on the weekend, he played smart golf and his four-round aggregate for Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green of 15.46 made him the first to eclipse 15 so far on TOUR this season.
3 His short game was also on-point. Rahm liked the way he finished, namely how all that deft short-game work was reminiscent of the only other Spaniard to reach world No. 1: Seve Ballesteros. It wasn’t just Rahm’s chip-in at 16, it was also Rahm getting up and down for par on three of the last four holes. “My short game has been unbelievable all week,” he said. “… You always hear about people saying champions make it happen, and at that point I made it happen.”
OBSERVATIONS
Palmer eyes TOUR Championship
Silver linings for runner-up Ryan Palmer (74)? There were many. He got his 10th career runner-up – “I guess I won the other tournament (for second),” he said – and also got a front-row seat as Rahm, his partner in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, won to achieve a childhood dream of becoming world No. 1. “I was proud to see him win,” Palmer said.
What’s more, Palmer and Mackenzie Hughes (72, T6) qualified for the U.S. Open at Winged Foot, Sept. 17-20, as the top two players not otherwise exempt in the Memorial top 10. “I didn’t realize this is one of those qualifying tournaments,” Palmer said. “That’s great to know.”
Perhaps most importantly, he moved from 51st to 24th in the FedExCup, a nice position to be in with four weeks left in the regular season.
“One step closer to Atlanta (and the TOUR Championship),” he said.
Fitzpatrick, Bones partnership a success
With Matthew Fitzpatrick’s regular caddie, Billy Foster, still outside the U.S., Fitzpatrick brought in a reliever for the two-week stretch at Muirfield Village: Jim (Bones) Mackay, Phil Mickelson’s old caddie who now works for NBC Golf as an on-course reporter.
Given Fitzpatrick’s stellar final-round 68 and solo third, you could say it went well.
“I definitely learned a couple things off him,” Fitzpatrick said of Mackay. “And I’ll be picking his brain to see what I can improve on.”
Added Mackay: “He’s longer than I thought he was going to be. He’s good. He’s really good.”
Foster will be back on the bag for Fitzpatrick at next week’s World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Mackay, who works 22 weeks a year for NBC, says he’ll fill in for more players in the future “if someone says their caddie has got a twisted ankle.”
QUOTEBOARD
“I could have completely lost it many times.” – Rahm (75) on conquering his temper
“I much prefer it when it’s tough.” – Fitzpatrick (68, solo third) on the challenging conditions
“I just didn’t quite have it swing-wise.” – Palmer (74) on his final round
WYNDHAM REWARDS
The Wyndham Rewards Top 10 is a season-long competition that offers a $10 million bonus for the 10 golfers who end the regular season at the Wyndham Championship inside the top 10 in FedExCup points. The player atop the standings will earn $2 million, with varying payoffs for the others through $500,000 for the 10th place finisher.
Jon Rahm reenters the Top 10 at No. 8, while the top five players retained their positions. Daniel Berger, who missed the cut at the Memorial, fell out of the Top 10.
Only four weeks remain until the start of the FedExCup Playoffs. Eight of the final Wyndham Rewards Top 10 were in the Top 10 with four weeks left in the regular season last year.
Here’s how the standings look heading into this week’s 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities.
THIS WEEK LAST WEEK PLAYER 1. 2.
Justin Thomas 2. 1.
Webb Simpson
3. 3.
Sungjae Im
4. 4.
Bryson DeChambeau
5. 5.
Rory McIlroy
6. 7. Patrick Reed 7. 6.
Collin Morikawa 8. 24.
Jon Rahm 9. 8.
Brendon Todd 10. 9.
Lanto Griffin
