Monday Finish: Rahm runs away from field at the Memorial Tournament

On a fearsome Muirfield Village course turning more treacherous by the minute, Jon Rahm builds an eight-shot lead over friend and playing partner Ryan Palmer, watches it dwindle to three, then flashes his astonishing short game over the final stretch to capture the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. The highlight: His chip-in at the 16th hole that appeared to be for birdie but was later changed to a bogey, with Rahm readily accepting a two-shot penalty for his ball moving at address. With the victory, he moves to eighth in the FedExCup and No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in his career.

Welcome to the Monday Finish.

THREE KEYS TO SUCCESS

1 He didn’t self-sabotage. The great ones often burn hot, but Rahm admits he has sometimes overheated. Not so at the Memorial, despite plenty of opportunities to do so. His 75 was the highest final round by a winner since Roger Maltbie’s 76 in 1976, and the field scoring average of just under 76 attested to the difficulty of Muirfield Village. Regardless, Rahm held steady for his fourth PGA TOUR victory. “I could have completely lost it many times,” he said. “Maybe in the past I would have, but I didn’t. I just kept fighting.”

2 He was a tee-to-green superstar. It was a weekend of carnage, with plenty of scores in the 80s, but by and large Rahm stayed out of trouble. Respecting the increased difficulty, especially on the weekend, he played smart golf and his four-round aggregate for Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green of 15.46 made him the first to eclipse 15 so far on TOUR this season.

3 His short game was also on-point. Rahm liked the way he finished, namely how all that deft short-game work was reminiscent of the only other Spaniard to reach world No. 1: Seve Ballesteros. It wasn’t just Rahm’s chip-in at 16, it was also Rahm getting up and down for par on three of the last four holes. “My short game has been unbelievable all week,” he said. “… You always hear about people saying champions make it happen, and at that point I made it happen.”