Monday Finish: Morikawa starts, finishes with flair

OBSERVATIONS

Cantlay finds Workday mojo for Memorial

Patrick Cantlay didn’t win but he got a lot out of the Workday Charity Open. The defending champ at this week’s Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Cantlay comes in hot after going 5 under for his first five holes Sunday, when he signed for a 7-under 65 to finish T7.

“It actually felt like I gave some back coming in, and I did bogey 18 and made a silly bogey on 8,” said Cantlay, who is 28th in the FedExCup. “But I played really well, so I'm happy about getting a good feel on the golf course. The greens were a little quicker, felt a little like a first round of the Memorial out there today, so it was a nice rehearsal for next week.”

And speaking of rehearsal, players staying put for the Dublin double will have an extra practice day. That might be useful for Cantlay, whose schedule has been somewhat light. The Workday was the TOUR’s fifth tournament back, but only the second Cantlay has played.

“Just see how the return to golf went,” he said, explaining why he’d limited himself to only one start, at the Travelers Championship (T11), before the Workday. “I felt like it would be better to go slow than not. I just kind of wanted to see what it was like.”

Seiffert seizes opportunity

Rookie Chase Seiffert (67, solo 4th) was the last man into the field Monday when K.J. Choi withdrew, and moved from 160th to 109th in the FedExCup. He had gotten into only one tournament, the Rocket Mortgage Classic, in the Return to Golf, and missed the cut.

It was his first top-10 finish in 15 starts this season.

“This was huge,” said Seiffert, a Florida State product who is suddenly looking good to make the FedExCup Playoffs. “You know, I obviously believed I could do it, but it's actually nice when you go out there and pull it together and do it and pull it off.

“… I worked really hard during this kind of mini-off-season that we had the last two months,” he added, “and it's nice to come out and have that work kind of show.”

QUOTEBOARD

“Props to him. He's an awesome player, awesome dude, as well.” – Morikawa on Thomas having dinner with him in Canada to help him get settled on TOUR last summer.

“I had two chances, many chances, to win this thing.” – Thomas after bogeying two of the last three holes on the way to losing a three-shot lead with three holes remaining.

“I think it's a real success story that we've been able to go week after week.” – Cantlay (65, T7) on the relatively small number of positive tests since the TOUR’s returned to action.

WYNDHAM REWARDS

The Wyndham Rewards Top 10 is a season-long competition that offers a $10 million bonus for the 10 golfers who end the regular season at the Wyndham Championship inside the top 10 in FedExCup points. The player atop the standings will earn $2 million, with varying payoffs for the others through $500,000 for the 10th place finisher.

Collin Morikawa enters the Top 10 at No. 6 after winning the Workday Charity Open, while 2017 FedExCup champion Justin Thomas moves back into the No. 1 position with his runner-up finish, bumping Webb Simpson to second position.

Here’s how the standings look heading into this week’s Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide.