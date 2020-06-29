Monday Finish: Recapping Sunday's drama at Travelers

OBSERVATIONS

Rory ready to rest. Rory McIlroy had his best performance of the first three Return to Golf events at the Travelers, finishing just outside the top 10, but the FedExCup champion was far from happy with his efforts. He bemoaned “stupid shots” and “dumb mistakes” during the week and resolved to take a few weeks off to reset himself and freshen up in mind and body. While not at his best over the three weeks there was enough to suggest he will once again be a huge player in this season’s Playoffs .



Target Todd. Brendon Todd may have faded late Sunday to a disappointing 5-over 76 but it was refreshing to see him back amongst it in 2020. Having broken the shackles of a huge career slump during the fall portion of this season back in late 2019 with two wins, Todd had stalled in the 2020 portion of things. But the precision shown from him for the majority of the tournament – he hit 46 of the first 47 fairways, 50 of the first 52 and 51 of 56 total – showed his comeback isn’t just a flash in the pan. Todd has the ability to be a serious contender any week out there.

Gordon goes low. Will Gordon became the latest in a long list of up and comers who get sponsor invites at the Travelers Championship to make a name for himself. Gordon, the 2019 Southeastern Conference Player of the Year, earned himself Special Temporary Membership with his T3 finish and now can take unlimited starts in the run home as he looks to keep his non-member points high enough to join the TOUR as a member next season. The learning curve for the youngster was a large one, shooting a 61 in Round 2 to be in the final group with Phil Mickelson on Saturday. He showed plenty, including his flurry of a finish on Sunday to secure his fate. Read more here .

Phil Thrills. Phil Mickelson had us all believing he might actually win his first TOUR event since turning 50. The veteran was brilliantly measured over the opening two rounds, managing to stay out of a big hitting contest with Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau in the opening rounds to take the 36-hole lead. His fade on the weekend to finish T24 was a little disappointing for his legion of fans but the fact remains he showed enough to suggest 44 won’t be his final win tally.

“I'm looking at this week as progress. Certainly the goal is to win golf tournaments, but keep in mind I've missed a bunch of cuts,” Mickelson said. “I haven't played to the level I've wanted to, and this week I came in and had a lot of great finds. I hit a lot of good shots, hit a lot of good tee shots. My misses were much better.”

Mickelson confirmed he will return to competition at the new Workday Charity Open.

“I feel Muirfield Village is a great course for me, and I feel like this is a good momentum builder. There was a lot of good things that happened here that I need to refine, I need to touch up, but I felt like a lot of good things happened this week, and again, the goal is to win, but I also need to identify the fact that I made a lot of progress this week, too.”

Morikawa is human. Some still thought he might be half cyborg given the fact he had made 22 straight cuts since he turned pro. But the streak ended at TPC River Highlands, just short of Tiger Woods’ record.

Testing Times. It was a tough week for a handful of players who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Cameron Champ withdrew after a positive test pre-tournament while Graeme McDowell, Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka also pulled out after some caddie positives. Chase has been given an assurance of a spot in the 2021 field having Monday qualified to get in but pulling out as a precaution to the field. Webb Simpson was another scratch under concerns a family member might have the virus although they were cleared later in the week. Denny McCarthy tested positive after the opening round and Dylan Frittelli also had a positive test post tournament. Jason Day was cleared after some initial fears on the weekend. The TOUR adjusted a handful of protocols to further mitigate risks going forward.

QUOTEBOARD

“Anytime you're mentioned with those guys, with Tiger, Jack, Arnie, you've got to feel good about that because they're the best that's ever played this game. Anytime your name is mentioned in the same sentence with them, I'm very happy.” – Dustin Johnson

“Decision-making was terrible the last few days. Just some stupid shots and trying to take too much on at times. Just sort of dumb mistakes in there that I don't usually make.” – Rory McIlroy.

WYNDHAM REWARDS

The Wyndham Rewards Top 10 is a season-long competition that offers a $10 million bonus for the 10 golfers who end the regular season at the Wyndham Championship inside the top 10 in FedExCup points. The player atop the standings will earn $2 million, with varying payoffs for the others through $500,000 for the 10th place finisher.

Webb Simpson holds on to the top spot this week despite having to WD pre-tournament. In fact the top eight spots have stayed intact following play at TPC River Highlands. The only change to the top-10 is Lanto Griffin has edged his way from 10th to ninth, leaving Sebastian Munoz in 10th as Abraham Ancer and Bryson DeChambeau edge closer.

Winner Dustin Johnson led a host of big movers in the in the FedExCup. Johnson jumped 81 spots from 103rd to 22nd with his victory. Seung-Yul Noh (T11) moved up 53 spots from 247th to 194th, Patton Kizzire (T6) is up 47 spots from 208 to 161st, Scott Stallings (T6) is up 42 spots from 161st to 119th, Si Woo Kim (T11) jumped 32 spots from 177th to 145th, Wesley Bryan (T24) enjoyed a 32 spot bump from 241st to 209th and Ryan Armour (T6) moved into the playoff zone, jumping 31 spots from 143rd to 112th.

Runner up Kevin Streelman improved from 41st to 18th and third placed Mackenzie Hughes enjoyed a rise from 70th to 46th.

Here’s how the standings look heading into this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic.