Monday Finish: Simpson surges to No. 1 in FedExCup

With birdies being made all around him, Webb Simpson makes a late run with five birdies in the last seven holes to shoot a final-round 64 and hold off Abraham Ancer (65) by one at the RBC Heritage. In the process, Simpson uses up the last nanoseconds of daylight, finishing his round at 8:37 p.m. after a nearly three-hour weather delay, and vaults into pole position in the FedExCup for the first time since the 2013-14 season. Oh, and the father of five also wins for the second time on Father’s Day (2012 U.S. Open). Don’t worry, Mom, he also has won on Mother’s Day, at the 2018 PLAYERS Championship. Even with the pandemic Simpson is assembling a season to remember, as his RBC win marks his fifth top-10 finish in seven starts.

THREE KEYS TO SUCCESS

1. Simpson was a ball-striking machine. Simpson, who not only moved to FedExCup No. 1 but also to fifth in the world, will never be one of the game’s longest hitters, but no matter. He makes up for it in other ways, namely by being one of the premier point-to-point players in the game.

His ball-striking prowess was apparent when he ran away with it at the 2018 PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass, and again as he persevered at Harbour Town, another Pete Dye design, to become the third multiple winner this season (Brendon Todd, Justin Thomas). He worked the ball around the trees, and sometimes he went over them, and was in total control.

The putting came and went, but as Brandel Chamblee noted on the Golf Channel, Simpson’s tee-to-green play was exemplary and may have won him the tournament.

2. He was intermittently amazing on the greens. Streaky Simpson made a career-high 186 feet, 7 inches worth of putts Friday, when he gained more than six strokes on the field with the flatstick. It was one of those days when the golf gods seem to be smiling down from the heavens, as he made eight putts of over 10 feet.

Then he went cold. He made just one such putt over the next 29 holes, when he was -2.68 in Strokes Gained: Putting. Had that trend continued, he would have notched a top-10 or -15 finish but come nowhere close to winning. Fortunately, it didn’t.

Urging himself to give each putt a little extra after the rain had slowed down the greens, Simpson birdied five of his last seven holes. He made four of over 10 feet and was +2.87 in SG: Putting.

“Honestly, the last kind of 10 holes were a blur,” he said of the sprint to the finish.

3. He wore his lucky shirt. You may have recognized Simpson’s yellow shirt from when he won the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February. Lucky shirt? Sort of. Turns out yellow was his late father Sam’s favorite color, and if it made sense to wear at TPC Scottsdale, it definitely made sense to wear it again at Harbour Town, on Father’s Day.

“He would have loved watching today,” Simpson said of Sam, who died in 2017.