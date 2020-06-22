-
-
FEDEXCUP
Monday Finish: Simpson surges to No. 1 in FedExCup
Picks up second victory of season at RBC Heritage
-
-
June 22, 2020
By Cameron Morfit, PGATOUR.COM
-
Round Recaps
Webb Simpson wins at RBC Heritage
With birdies being made all around him, Webb Simpson makes a late run with five birdies in the last seven holes to shoot a final-round 64 and hold off Abraham Ancer (65) by one at the RBC Heritage. In the process, Simpson uses up the last nanoseconds of daylight, finishing his round at 8:37 p.m. after a nearly three-hour weather delay, and vaults into pole position in the FedExCup for the first time since the 2013-14 season. Oh, and the father of five also wins for the second time on Father’s Day (2012 U.S. Open). Don’t worry, Mom, he also has won on Mother’s Day, at the 2018 PLAYERS Championship. Even with the pandemic Simpson is assembling a season to remember, as his RBC win marks his fifth top-10 finish in seven starts.
Welcome to the Monday Finish.
THREE KEYS TO SUCCESS
1. Simpson was a ball-striking machine. Simpson, who not only moved to FedExCup No. 1 but also to fifth in the world, will never be one of the game’s longest hitters, but no matter. He makes up for it in other ways, namely by being one of the premier point-to-point players in the game.
His ball-striking prowess was apparent when he ran away with it at the 2018 PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass, and again as he persevered at Harbour Town, another Pete Dye design, to become the third multiple winner this season (Brendon Todd, Justin Thomas). He worked the ball around the trees, and sometimes he went over them, and was in total control.
The putting came and went, but as Brandel Chamblee noted on the Golf Channel, Simpson’s tee-to-green play was exemplary and may have won him the tournament.
2. He was intermittently amazing on the greens. Streaky Simpson made a career-high 186 feet, 7 inches worth of putts Friday, when he gained more than six strokes on the field with the flatstick. It was one of those days when the golf gods seem to be smiling down from the heavens, as he made eight putts of over 10 feet.
Then he went cold. He made just one such putt over the next 29 holes, when he was -2.68 in Strokes Gained: Putting. Had that trend continued, he would have notched a top-10 or -15 finish but come nowhere close to winning. Fortunately, it didn’t.
Urging himself to give each putt a little extra after the rain had slowed down the greens, Simpson birdied five of his last seven holes. He made four of over 10 feet and was +2.87 in SG: Putting.
“Honestly, the last kind of 10 holes were a blur,” he said of the sprint to the finish.
3. He wore his lucky shirt. You may have recognized Simpson’s yellow shirt from when he won the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February. Lucky shirt? Sort of. Turns out yellow was his late father Sam’s favorite color, and if it made sense to wear at TPC Scottsdale, it definitely made sense to wear it again at Harbour Town, on Father’s Day.
“He would have loved watching today,” Simpson said of Sam, who died in 2017.
OBSERVATIONS
Ancer delivering on Presidents Cup promise. Abraham Ancer was pegged as a future star when he went 3-1-1 for the International Team in their narrow Presidents Cup loss in Melbourne, Australia, in December.
He hasn’t disappointed.
Mexico’s Ancer, who grew up largely in Texas, hit 65 of 72 greens in regulation – best at the RBC Heritage in 40 years. Not surprisingly, he led the field in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (+11.824), and also would have set a new tournament record at 21 under were it not for the fact that Simpson did him one better at 22 under.
“Definitely a lot of positives,” said Ancer, who could only manage a long two-putt par on 18. “I probably had one of my best ball-striking weeks in my career.”
His putting, he added, just wasn’t quite sharp enough to fully capitalize on it. This marked his second runner-up finish of this season (The American Express).
“I’m not going to change anything or work on anything,” he said. “I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing, and I think that (first victory) will eventually happen.”
Hatton, Berger keep it rolling. Tyrrell Hatton (66, 20 under, two back) was vying for his second victory in a row on TOUR, after his breakthrough win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
It’s just that those starts have been separated by a very long, pandemic-mandated break.
“Having 13 weeks off and come back, I wasn’t really sure how my game was going to be,” said Hatton, who has four top-10 finishes in five TOUR starts this season. “If you told me I was going to finish tied for third to start the week, I would have been more than happy with that.”
Meanwhile, Daniel Berger (65, also 20 under) was trying to win for the second time in as many weeks after his playoff victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial. He gave it a good run, with birdies on three of his last four holes, but left himself with too much to do on the weekend after opening the tournament with scores of 67-69.
“It’s tough to come off a win and play well,” he said. “I’m proud of myself for hanging in there that long.”
Berger has gone from 45th to 7th in the FedExCup the last two weeks, and was the only player to move inside the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 at the RBC Heritage.
QUOTEBOARD
“It was a crazy day.” – Webb Simpson, who survived a nearly three-hour weather delay and finished in the fading light at 8:37 p.m.
“It just felt nice to be in contention again.” – Brooks Koepka (65), whose seventh-place finish was his first top-10 since the TOUR Championship last summer
“If I had putted worth a crap the last three days, I would have been about 30 under.” – Justin Thomas (63, T8)
WYNDHAM REWARDS
The Wyndham Rewards Top 10 is a season-long competition that offers a $10 million bonus for the 10 golfers who end the regular season at the Wyndham Championship inside the top 10 in FedExCup points. The player atop the standings will earn $2 million, with varying payoffs for the others through $500,000 for the 10th place finisher.
There’s a new man at the top after the RBC Heritage, with winner Webb Simpson taking over for Sungjae Im in pole position. Justin Thomas held onto second position with a T8 finish.
Here’s how the standings look heading into this week’s Travelers Championship:
THIS WEEK LAST WEEK PLAYER 1. 6.
Webb Simpson
2. 2.
Justin Thomas
3. 1.
Sungjae Im
4. 3.
Rory McIlroy
5. 4. Patrick Reed
6. 5. Brendon Todd
7. 11.
Daniel Berger
8. 7.
Marc Leishman
9. 9.
Sebastian Munoz 10. 8.
Lanto Griffin
SOCIAL SNAPSHOT
A great week in my home state @RBC_Heritage @RBC pic.twitter.com/HEg6frxH3J— Dustin Johnson (@DJohnsonPGA) June 22, 2020
Thanks for the fascinating times at @RBC_Heritage— Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) June 22, 2020
Next up ➡️ @TravelersChamp ☂️ pic.twitter.com/AxIaOjtzGk
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.