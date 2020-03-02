Monday Finish: Im breaks through at The Honda Classic

International… International! Sungjae Im has long been predicted to be a breakout star in the world of golf. He delivered on said promise at The Honda Classic with a clinical performance on a tough layout. Im surged through the Bear Trap on Sunday to take victory by a shot over MacKenzie Hughes and by two over Tommy Fleetwood, who, to his credit, went down swinging. Two seasons ago, Im was Player of the Year on the Korn Ferry Tour. Last season, he was given the Arnold Palmer Award as the PGA TOUR's Rookie of the Year. The progression continues.

The victory means four members of Ernie Els’ international team from last December’s heartbreaking Presidents Cup loss in Melbourne have come out and won on TOUR in the opening two months of 2020. The South Korean joins Australians Adam Scott, Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman on the victory dais. Since The Sony Open in Hawaii, non-American players have won six of nine TOUR events. Will this trend continue or is a American surge coming as we gear up into the Season of Championships?

Welcome to the Monday Finish.

THREE KEYS TO SUCCESS

1. Precision. Sungjae Im’s teammates at the Presidents Cup just referred to him as Iron Byron or The Machine. They marveled at the precision of his incredible, slow and rhythmic backswing along with his precise ball-striking over and over again. To a man ,they said he would win on TOUR sooner rather than later, and most definitely more than once. The 21-year-old picked the Champions Course at PGA National apart from tee to green. He was 11th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, fifth in Strokes Gained: Approach and fifth in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green. When it was added together, he led Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green by a large margin at +12.3, three more than the next player Russell Henley. Read more on the key numbers here .

2. Resilience. The Bear Trap? What trap? Im came to the infamous three-hole stretch (15-17) on Sunday having made bogey on two of his previous three holes while trying to close out his first PGA TOUR win. It was the recipe for disaster if ever there was one. But the youngster stood up and trusted his swing under pressure. Remember the precision we mentioned above? Believe it or no,t Im hit his tee shots on the par-3 15th AND the par-3 17th to seven feet, 10 inches and nailed both putts. Playing 15-17 2 under on Sunday is the best by a winner since 2007 and forced the hand of his competitors. Fleetwood went for broke and birdied 17, but found water on his approach on 18 needing another birdie. Get more about Im's win here .

3. Youth. How else can you describe the fact Im has played a million rounds of golf the last two seasons, yet been so incredibly good the majority of the time? OK, it’s not a million rounds, but it is a lot of golf. Since the start of last season, no player has played more rounds on the PGA TOUR than Im with his 168 – the next closest is Adam Schenk’s 148. In this timeframe, Im has the best cumulative score to par (-286), most rounds of 66 or better (26) and has made 137 more birdies than any other player (702). He has not showed any signs of burnout at all to this point and hopefully that continues. The win came in his 50th career start on TOUR, and he has 23 top-25s from those starts. Not a bad clip to start out. He takes the number of players 22 or younger to win since last June to five. And will he slow down now that he has his win?

“I plan on playing almost every week, maybe take an event off during the Texas swing, but nothing confirmed,” he said. “As of right now, just the one in mind, and planning to play them all.”