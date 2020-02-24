Monday Finish: Reed's red-hot putter, Hovland's dramatic first victory

OBSERVATIONS

Class is undefeated. Justin Thomas started with the 54-hole lead and was clearly the man to beat in Mexico City heading into Sunday. He’d finished T5, runner-up (in a playoff) and ninth in his previous three starts at Club de Golf Chapultepec, so it appeared this might be his time. But Sunday was one of those days, and he battled his way around the course to a 73 and T6 finish. Despite the disappointment, he went out of his way to make one local fan's week. Jeronimo, an 11-year-old who had dressed in his best golf attire all week and followed Thomas’ every move, was treated to a locker room visit. Rory McIlroy did something similar a year earlier. And countless good deeds are done by those in defeat on TOUR every week. Bryson DeChambeau, having thrown away his chance at a win with a costly three-putt on the 17th, came out to the 18th green to congratulate Presidents Cup teammate Reed. It is nice to get regular reminders of how great kindness can be. Read about it all here .

A Mexican win in Mexico might not be that far away. Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz may not have featured down the stretch on Sunday, but the two Mexican players should be super proud for finishing inside the top 20. Ancer was T12 and Ortiz T16, easily the best performance by local players since the tournament made the move to Mexico in 2017. Ancer, particularl,y has long looked like a PGA TOUR winner – and his efforts at the Presidents Cup last December solidified that feeling. In 2017, when the event began in Mexico City, the exemption category for the highest-ranked Mexican appeared to some as just a token spot in the field. However, these two and others creating more depth in Mexican golf, and the exposure both this event and the Mayakoba Golf Classic continue to bring, should ensure the future is bright for golf in the nation. More on their efforts here .

Did we get a look at the next South African PGA TOUR star? South Africa has produced plenty of PGA TOUR mainstays in the last few decades, with the likes of Ernie Els and Louis Oosthuizen, among others. Perhaps Erik van Rooyen is the next one we should become familiar with. His T3 finish has him very close to securing Special Temporary Membership on the PGA TOUR, and his play has all but assured him a berth in his first PLAYERS Championship. Starting the week 52nd in the world, he needed to get inside the top 50 before March 2. He is now 40th and can start to seek accommodations around TPC Sawgrass .

QUOTEBOARD

“I felt like I had something to prove to myself coming into this week because I feel like I’ve been playing some really solid golf and just haven’t quite gotten over that hump to get the W.” – Patrick Reed.

“I fight until the end, and I'll fight every single shot, and that's what I do, and that's why I think I'm so consistent. I do care. Obviously I want to win, but I also do care about giving my 100 percent every time. If there was one day where I didn't give 100 percent, I wouldn't be able to live with myself.” – Jon Rahm

“If you had told me I was going to finish tied sixth this week, I'd have been over the moon.” – Tyrell Hatton, who returned after a long break.

“The first person to play out here… Henry Bjornstad. I grew up watching him play or following the scores online. So to kind of follow his footsteps and be able to win the first tournament for Norway is really special.” – Viktor Hovland.

“It was a train wreck, but I'm glad it ended up being OK after that.” – Hovland again on losing a three-shot lead Sunday with a triple bogey on the 11th hole.



WYNDHAM REWARDS

The Wyndham Rewards Top 10 is a season-long competition that offers a $10 million bonus for the 10 golfers who end the regular season at the Wyndham Championship inside the top 10 in FedExCup points. The player atop the standings will earn $2 million, with varying payoffs for the others through $500,000 for the 10th place finisher.

While Justin Thomas held on to tge top spot this week, there were some significant changes. Rory McIlroy jumped from fifth into second place, while Patrick Reed’s win in Mexico saw him rocket from 33rd to fifth. Kevin Na also fought his way from outside the top 10 into the ninth spot meaning, Sungjae Im and Marc Leishman are the two to fall out of the rewards zone.

Other significant movers this week who will have their sights on the top 10 in coming weeks were Jon Rahm (30th to 18th), Bryson DeChambeau (67th to 24th) and Viktor Hovland (131st to 39th).

Here’s how the standings look heading into The Honda Classic this week.

