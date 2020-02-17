Scott back in PGA TOUR win column

Three PGA TOUR veterans go into the final round with a share of the lead, but only one, Adam Scott (70), manages to shoot an under-par round as he salts away his 14th TOUR win by two over Matt Kuchar (72), Scott Brown (68) and Sung Kang (69) at The Genesis Invitational. In the process, the 39-year-old Scott shoots from 108th to 16th in the FedExCup. He also becomes the third Australian winner (Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman) in the last six weeks on TOUR, and moves into a tie for third behind only Greg Norman (20) and Jim Ferrier (18) on the list of most career wins by an Australian.

Welcome to the Monday Finish.

THREE KEYS TO SUCCESS

1. He minimized the damage. Scott and Rory McIlroy, one of his two fellow 54-hole co-leaders (Matt Kuchar), did not distinguish themselves at the par-4 fifth hole. They both missed the fairway off the tee, both hit fliers over the green, and both failed to get their third shots up and over the hill, which meant suffering the indignity of their golf balls briefly pausing before rolling back down the hill toward their feet. They played the fifth in a combined 5 over par. The big difference, though, was that McIlroy missed his double-bogey putt from inside three feet, while Scott limited the damage to a 6 and birdied the next hole. McIlroy bogeyed it. Strange fact: Scott made a third-round quadruple-bogey and won The Honda Classic in 2016, and now has four wins with a double or worse in the final round, trailing only Tiger Woods (7) and Phil Mickelson (5).

2. He capitalized on Aussie momentum. Cameron Smith won the Sony Open in Hawaii, and Marc Leishman prevailed at the Farmers Insurance Open. They were teammates of Scott’s at the recent Presidents Cup in Melbourne, where the U.S. Team stormed from behind to win after trailing all week. They decided then and there to use the gut-wrenching loss as motivation to toughen-up for the important 2020 TOUR season ahead. “I’ve seen it before with some guys off the back of an incredible Presidents Cup experience,” Scott said, “where there’s pressure out on the golf course and guys really learning and elevating their games and then putting that into practice the next time they’re in a pressure situation.” For more on how Scott, Smith and Leishman capitalized on the Presidents Cup and were fueled by the successes of one another, click here .

3. He saved the best for last. Through three rounds, Scott was in negative numbers in Strokes Gained: Putting (-0.41). You wouldn’t have known that Sunday, though. On a day that was so difficult there wasn’t a single bogey-free round, Scott made over 109 feet of putts and suddenly outperformed the field by 2.03 strokes on the greens. “The putting has always been something that’s temperamental with me, certainly mentally,” he said. “But I think I’ve found what works for me in the way that I practice my putting, and also in the type of putter that I’m using.”