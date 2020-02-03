Monday Finish: Experience, precision boost Simpson to victory

OBSERVATIONS

Finau frustrations will end soon: We have been saying this for a while now, but you just can’t imagine a world where he doesn’t win, and win quite a few times, in the near future. The experience gained over the near misses plus the last Ryder and President’s Cups have shown Finau how to continue to get himself up there. Now he needs to find the killer instinct to close things out. That’s easier said than done for a man who is one of the nicest human’s around. Since his win in 2016, we are now at 28 top-10s, six runner ups and two thirds along the way. “I’ll knock it off soon,” he said in Phoenix, “and will be on my way.” We still believe that to be true. Read more on Finau here .

Mamba Mentality will live on: The tragic passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gigi and seven others was still fresh on the minds of many in Scottsdale. But the overwhelming sense of needing to continue the Bryant legacy of the “mamba mentality” was inspiring to watch. Countless TOUR players paid tribute to Bryant throughout the week, including wearing jerseys on the famous par-3 16th stadium hole. The hole itself was cut 24 paces on and eight in from the left to honor Bryant on Sunday. Mamba mentality is one of being dedicated to your craft, whatever that is, and never giving up. It is not only for athletes, but for all in all walks of life. More on the tributes can be found here and here .

Golf can be enjoyed in so many ways: The yearly dose of huge crowds and raucous noise in Phoenix is a reminder to us all… golf can be enjoyed by so many different kinds of people. Be you a traditionalist or a revolutionary. Be you a millennial, or younger still. Or middle aged or playing out your final few years. There is a place for you in this sport. When you come at anything with an open mind and a willingness to see things from all angles, then everyone can have their fun.

QUOTEBOARD

“If you’re not ready for things to turn around, they probably won’t.” – Webb Simpson

“The biggest tribute is trying to imitate Kobe in the way to be a father like he was and work hard every day because you never know when it's taken away from you…” – Gary Woodland

“He got the upper hand this time… but I love that guy, and that’s one hell of a finish. If you’re going to birdie 18 a couple of times, you’re probably going to win.” – Tony Finau on Simpson

“It gets crazier every year. You expect that, you know you're getting it, so it's not like it's a surprise… It was great, 16 was awesome as always and very, very enjoyable experience.” – Justin Thomas.

WYNDHAM REWARDS

The Wyndham Rewards Top 10 is a season-long competition that offers a $10 million bonus for the 10 golfers who end the regular season at the Wyndham Championship inside the top 10 in FedExCup points. The player atop the standings will earn $2 million, with varying payoffs for the others through $500,000 for the 10th place finisher.

Justin Thomas remains in pole position but Simpson, courtesy of his win, has rocketed into the top 10 at second place. He was 15th a week ago. His arrival pushes out Joaquin Niemann while the rest of the top 10 has done a little shuffling. Sungjae Im climbed a little while others slid. Tony Finau is now 21st after his runner up effort.

Here’s how the standings look heading into this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.