Monday, January 06, 2020
Monday Finish
Monday Finish: Thomas back to old tricks in Maui
Justin Thomas looks unbeatable for the first 15 holes, but the wind seems to catch up to him (as it did everyone else) as he struggles over the final three. When it counts, though, and under the most extreme pressure, he birdies the 18th hole twice in three tries in the playoff, dusting off first...read more
Monday, November 25, 2019
Monday Finish
Monday Finish: Duncan breaks through for first win at The RSM Classic
Tyler Duncan wasn’t on many short lists to win The RSM Classic. He had three top-10s in his previous 67 starts on the PGA TOUR, with a best finish of T5, twice (2019 AT&T Byron Nelson, 2017 Safeway Open). He was ranked 378th in the world, and was no guarantee to even have his TOUR card until a T4...read more
Monday, November 18, 2019
Monday Finish
Monday Finish: Todd triumphs at Mayakoba
Don’t call it a comeback! Actually, do. Call it a comeback. An incredible continuing comeback. Brendon Todd has given hope to all the grinders and believers. One win in an alternate field even, can be called a fluke by the negative thinkers. But two, in back-to-back starts? Now that’s making a st...read more
Monday, November 04, 2019
Monday Finish
Monday Finish: Rory rolls on while Todd turns it around
What a weekend. Rory McIlroy continued his incredible 2019 with another victory at the World Golf Championships – HSBC Champions. That makes it four wins in his last 15 PGA TOUR starts. The reigning FedExCup champion probably wishes the 2020 season of championships was right around the corner. Bu...read more
Monday, October 28, 2019
Monday Finish
Monday Finish: Healthy Woods notches 82nd win at ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
Even before its historic finish, the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan was a hit. “The fans are hungry for the game,” Gary Woodland (5th/-12) said, echoing a sentiment spoken by many. Those fans had waited a long time for the first official PGA TOUR event i...read more
Monday, October 14, 2019
Monday Finish
Griffin completes unlikely journey in Houston
Lanto Griffin took a long, hard road to becoming a PGA TOUR winner. He was 12 when his father, Michael, who bought him his first set of clubs, died of a brain tumor. But Steve Prater, Lanto’s coach, stepped in and got the boy an honorary membership to Blacksburg Country Club. Griffin struggled pr...read more
Monday Finish
Thomas conquers Korea again
Justin Thomas could easily be the player spokesman for the Asian swing on the PGA TOUR after he claimed his second title at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES in the last three years. That came after winning back-to-back years in Malaysia earlier in his career. No one has won more than Thomas on the PGA T...read more
Monday, October 07, 2019
Monday Finish
Monday Finish: Na rides hot putter to win in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS – Kevin Na made the hole look like a bucket. Patrick Cantlay should perhaps buy Las Vegas property. Brooks Koepka revealed a bum knee that’s now fixed but spent his time dealing with rust while getting schooled by his little brother. Phil continues to lose weight; Bryson says he’s going...read more
Monday, September 30, 2019
Monday Finish
Monday Finish: Champ wins one with feeling at Safeway Open
NAPA, Calif. – Tony Romo got more than halfway to making his first PGA TOUR cut, Stephen Curry entertained in the pro-am, and Phil Mickelson showed off his new physique. But no story was more compelling than that of Cameron Champ. On a day that was fraught with emotion, Sacramento native Champ ma...read more
Monday, September 23, 2019
Monday Finish
Monday Finish: Muñoz overcomes self-doubt at Sanderson Farms
The Sanderson Farms Championship, in its first iteration as a full FedExCup event, gave us a 17-year-old in his pro debut (Akshay Bhatia), a veteran showing he might yet crawl out of a slump (Zach Johnson) and, ultimately, an exciting International shootout between a bevy of Presidents cup hopefu...read more