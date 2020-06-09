MetLife Teams with Bubba Watson to Support Small Businesses Impacted by COVID-19 on the PGA TOUR

NEW YORK – Across the U.S., small businesses have been deeply impacted by COVID-19, experiencing a range of challenges and economic hardships. This situation is certainly true for small businesses that rely on PGA TOUR events coming to their cities and towns.

Each year, hundreds of small businesses help the PGA TOUR successfully run local events. From tent companies and caterers to local security companies and sign shops, these businesses are essential and often the foundational pillars of a successful tournament, and many of those small businesses rely on the local PGA TOUR stops for a significant boost to their business.

To help combat some of the financial challenges of a shortened tour schedule, MetLife, through the PGA TOUR, is committing $1 million of its sponsorship dollars to support those small businesses that either started work in preparation for TOUR events, or were otherwise affected by loss of TOUR business due to COVID-19. In addition, MetLife is teaming up with professional golfer and small business owner, Bubba Watson, to bring awareness of the important role small businesses play not only at sporting events, but also in our communities.

“Small businesses have been particularly impacted by COVID-19,” said pro golfer Bubba Watson. “I am thrilled that MetLife is helping these small businesses by providing $1 million dollars from its sponsorship with the TOUR and am honored to wear the ‘Small Biz. Big Drive’ logo on my sleeve to encourage everyone to support small businesses.”

MetLife will help dozens of small businesses by distributing its $1 million commitment, through the PGA TOUR, to more than 20 TOUR events. Beginning on June 11, Watson, also a small business owner, will appear in an ad campaign for MetLife that will run on CBS during PGA TOUR programming. Watson will wear a “Small Biz. Big Drive” logo on his sleeve for the remainder of the 2019-20 PGA TOUR Season.

“COVID-19 has significantly impacted our spring season sales as our work with the TOUR is a revenue boost and allows us to showcase our designs and work to current and potential clients,” said Mike Cavins, vice president of Iowa-based landscaping experts, Uncommon Ground. “I want to thank MetLife for easing the financial burdens of our family-owned business and for supporting small businesses across the country.”

“Small businesses are a vital part of our country’s economy and they have been hit hardest during the pandemic,” notes Jessica Moser, senior vice president, Small & Specialty Business, MetLife. “‘Small Biz, Big Drive’ is an opportunity to help many local businesses impacted by the changes to this year’s PGA TOUR schedule and to continue to raise awareness of the significance of small businesses to our overall economy and recovery.”

Since 2013, MetLife has been the “Official Life Insurance Sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.” MetLife added a second category in 2017 as “Official Worksite Benefits Sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.”

