-
-
The Short Summer of the APG
How the order of the letters P-G-A almost changed in 1968
-
-
December 21, 2020
By Laury Livsey, PGATOUR.COM
- The Association of Professional Golfers was incorporated in the summer of 1968. (PGA TOUR)
The letter dated September 4, 1968 arrived at Tom Weiskopf’s Lafayette Drive address in Upper Arlington, Ohio, two days after it went int the mail. The letter’s author, Billy Casper, was writing on behalf of the American Professional Golfers, Inc., and the recipient was the same Tom Weiskopf who, that season, had played professional golf as a member of the PGA of America, the organization to which Casper also belonged.
During a year of unrest, though, things had dramatically changed, and Casper, one of the game’s best players, was also moonlighting as the upstart group’s treasurer, responding to Weiskopf’s application to join the APG. It was Casper’s job to notify Weiskopf that he had been accepted and he needed to pay $250 for “initiation fees and dues for the year.” Casper signed dozens of the same letters to at-the-time 72 players who wanted to jump ship, with Frank Beard the first to sign and Doug Ford the last.
So, what exactly was the APG?
The Association of Professional Golfers incorporated in the summer of 1968, as the United States’ best tournament-playing golfers prepared to begin their own tour, independent of the PGA of America and its membership of club professionals.
As the APG, the players had even commissioned the design of a three-golf-ball logo, with straight lines to the right of the first ball, forming an “a;” a straight line to the left of the second ball; that was the “p;” and a hooked line to the right of the third ball, the “g.” The logo, fancy letterhead, a Park Avenue office in New York and a complete 1969 tournament schedule proved the players were serious about their desire to break from the PGA.World Golf Hall of Famer Billy Casper was the first treasurer of the short-lived American Professional Golfers in 1968. (PGA TOUR)
As part of their separation, they also demanded remuneration of $441,355 from the PGA, money it claimed was theirs from years of revenue they had helped produce through tournament play. The PGA stated the players had no claim to the money and there was no provision for the players to operate independent of the PGA. They could separate, but going it on their own was out of the question. Consequently, the organization’s compromise was that the players continue to function under the PGA flag—as the Tournament Players Division—at the cost of a 15-percent annual royalty for the use of its name. The expenses associated with the affiliation was another reason they formed the APG. The APG was no bluff.
When the PGA realized it might lose the players, the negotiations began, with attorney Samuel Gates representing the players and William Rogers taking up for the PGA. When the two sides finally settled things, on the surface, it looked like the players lost based on everything it didn’t get in the settlement. But it was a pyrrhic victory, at best, for the PGA. The players got what they primarily wanted—freedom—despite not getting the $441,355. The PGA pointed out that players who had retired were responsible for producing a portion of the nearly half-million dollars and that there was no way, the organization argued, that anybody could determine what slice of the amount came from players still playing in 1968. A hundred grand? Two-hundred?
Or, as it turned out, nothing.
Gates did continue to negotiate for $122,659 the Tournament Players Division had earned in 1968, money Gates could prove did come because of his clients. That amount, too, came with a hitch. As the players threatened separation from the PGA, the PGA hired Rogers to represent the organization in its fight, and it used Tournament Players Division funds to pay his fee and to offset losses from the Alameda Open, a hedge-its-bet tournament the PGA scheduled to take place opposite the APG’s first 1969 tournament, the Los Angeles Open. Total legal and tournament costs reached $203,659, leaving the players not with $144,000 and change but a deficit of $71,000.
By October, the PGA’s independent directors made a decision and prevailed upon the PGA to not saddle the players with debt and encouraged it to pay the players a decided-on amount of $67,500, a little more than half what the players demanded. The PGA balked, and eventually the two parties compromised, the players receiving $33,750. The two sides also agreed to an annual royalty payment to the PGA of seven percent.
Despite the one-sided nature of the settlement, the players walked away reasonably happy, now possessing the autonomy they desired all along.
Their first season as strictly a touring-professionals organization came in 1969. At last, they were part of a separate organization even though they were still under the PGA of America umbrella. They were making money just for themselves, with only minimal sharing. No, they weren’t the PGA TOUR yet; that would come later. Yet, firm building blocks were in place. Meanwhile, the APG—fun while it lasted—ended up on the scrap heap of history.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.