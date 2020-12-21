A Logo Turns 40

West’s next call was to Guideline Research Corporation in New York. He needed a company to design a market research study to see how people in different parts of the U.S. felt about the designs, essentially asking ordinary citizens to serve as a focus group to help choose the TOUR’s logo. Of the 12 choices, West knew which logo he liked, but he kept his mouth shut. Beman liked the same logo as West, but he, too, said nothing. It was time to find out how others felt.

For $15,950 (a $14,500 fee plus a 10-percent surcharge; approximately $56,000 in today’s dollars), GRC agreed over the next month to interview 400-plus individuals, broken down as such:

• Teens ages 16-19 who were interested in sports

• Males ages 20-59 who were golf enthusiasts

• Males ages 20-50 who were sports enthusiasts

• Females 20-59 who were sports enthusiasts

• Selected advertising and media executives

That was the plan, but in the end, for unknown reasons, Guideline ended up interviewing only 214 people, all men, 50 or so each in New York, Miami, Chicago and Los Angeles, the company reducing its initial costs. Of those who participated, 104 were between the ages of 20 and 34 and 110 were 35 to 59. There were three traits the respondents all had to have in common: they watched at least some TV every week; they considered themselves sports-minded; and they either watched golf on TV or played the sport. Guideline then took the questionnaire and the prototypes, each logo printed in color on 8 ½-inch-by-11, slick-coated card stock, and hit the road. It had a month.

To look at some of logos 40 years later is an exercise in what-if. It’s like thinking about Tom Selleck as Indiana Jones or John Travolta playing Forrest Gump. Imagine the opening of a TOUR telecast on CBS, NBC or Golf Channel today with the TOUR’s logo appearing as three red, silhouetted golf clubs extending from a golf bag with the words PGA TOUR written on the side. Or how about a golf ball sitting next to a pin with the letters P-G-A on the flag and TOUR beneath the ball? Maybe a silhouetted golfer inside a star, with PGA in small letters and TOUR much bigger?

Those describe three of the prototypes that were part of the 12, logos that clearly didn’t make the cut.

Now age 82, Beman smiled on a January morning earlier this year as he picked up the 40-year-old prototypes spread out on a conference table. He examined each of them individually and started critiquing them like it was 1979 all over again.

“This says golf, but there’s no action, and this one is too busy,” he said of two of the “losers.” “And this one is too much Dallas Cowboys.” He was referring to the logo with the star.

While one specific logo had everybody’s attention and was clearly the betting favorite, Guideline still had to go through its rigors.

During its month-long process, the research company showed each survey-taker all 12 logos, two at a time, using a pre-designated rotation. Respondents chose their favorites from the six pairs they looked at. Guideline then re-paired the six “winning” logos and repeated the process to get to the final three, at which time each person queried ranked the logos in order of his first, second and third preferences.

As Beman and West expected, the TOUR’s existing shield logo did not perform well, finishing ninth and not advancing to the finals. Meanwhile, that certain logo with a little white golfer swinging a club against a blue field set in a vertical rectangle performed exceedingly well. In eight categories, it finished No. 1 in six of them: “Eye-Catching,” “Masculine,” “Would Appeal to All Types of People,” “Attractive,” “Has Prestige” and “Would Appeal to Young People.” It finished fourth in the “Modern” category and third in “Different from Other Sports Emblems.”

OK, so the logo didn’t win Miss Congeniality. What it did do was take home top honors in just about everything else. Forty-six percent selected the design as either Nos. 1, 2 or 3. Forty years later, there is no record of who created the original design, only that it came from Disney. One thing is certain. Whoever did the designing basically nailed it.

“We wanted to trade on the letters P-G-A,” Beman continued, “but I didn’t want PGA to be front and center. It’s the TOUR. We’re the TOUR. That’s what this logo did.” Beman pointed at the logo that has since become one of the iconic symbols in all of professional sports.

“We were all pleased that this independent research confirmed what our gut feeling was,” Beman continued.

“It’s instantly recognizable. I think it immediately says golf,” Judy Beman said of the logo that eventually emerged as the top choice. “This logo says golf, and I think it’s competitive with all the big-name sports and their logos.