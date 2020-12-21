A Logo Turns 40

Forty years ago, Commissioner Deane Beman changed the face of the PGA TOUR

December 21, 2020
By Laury Livsey, PGATOUR.COM
Deane Beman reflects on the PGA TOUR logo selection process. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
Deane Beman reflects on the PGA TOUR logo selection process. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)