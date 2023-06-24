U.S. trio shares halfway lead in Guadalajara

Later in the morning, Knight birdied two of his last three holes to post a 66 that matched the leading number. “I have been hitting it pretty straight off the tee, which is kind of the key out here,” said the 28-year-old about the challenges at the tree-lined, par-71 Atlas Country Club. “If you are hitting it in the trees, you are going to be punching out or you are just going to have a hard time. Hopefully, I can keep that going this weekend.”