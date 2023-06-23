Four tied for the opening-round lead in Guadalajara

Just as he did last year in his run to victory at this event a year ago, Mexico’s José de Jesús Rodríguez shot an opening, 5-under 66. The veteran nicknamed “Camarón”—“Shrimp”—had his five birdies on holes 4, 8, 10, 15 and 18. Rodríguez was pleased with his afternoon performance, but regretted missing a couple of short putts, including a one-footer for birdie on No. 13. “I hit the ball close all day, giving myself many chances. I putted really well in general. I missed only two greens but managed to make the up-and-down, so I had some good saves. I’m especially pleased that I didn’t make any bogeys because although I’m a player who makes many birdies, I also record many bogeys, so a clean card is something I’m trying on focus on,” said the 42-year old Korn Ferry Tour member who is back home to renew his U.S. visa.