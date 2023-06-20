Carrete, Kim lead Monday qualifiers in Guadalajara

GUADALAJARA, Mexico – At 1-over through nine holes, Mexico’s Eduardo Carrete turned things around with four birdies on the back nine to card a 3-under 68 that secured him a piece of the lead at the Monday qualifier for the 2023 Jalisco Open Guadalajara. Carrete, a 25-year old from the city of Queretaro, finished the day tied with Tobey Kim, an amateur from the United States who had a bogey and four birdies to secure his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career start.