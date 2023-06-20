Carrete, Kim lead Monday qualifiers in Guadalajara
1 Min Read
Written by Gregory Villalobos @PGATOURLA
GUADALAJARA, Mexico – At 1-over through nine holes, Mexico’s Eduardo Carrete turned things around with four birdies on the back nine to card a 3-under 68 that secured him a piece of the lead at the Monday qualifier for the 2023 Jalisco Open Guadalajara. Carrete, a 25-year old from the city of Queretaro, finished the day tied with Tobey Kim, an amateur from the United States who had a bogey and four birdies to secure his first PGA TOUR Latinoamérica career start.
The qualifying round featured 67 competitors battling for six spots inside the last full-field event of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. The following are the scores for the successful entrants who will be starting the tournament on Thursday at Atlas Country Club:
|Pos
|Player
|Score
|T1
|Eduardo Carrete (Mexico)
|68 (-3)
|T1
|a-Tobey Kim (U.S.)
|68 (-3)
|3
|Antonio De La Torre (Mexico)
|69 (-2)
|T4
|a-Isaac Rodea (Mexico)
|70 (-1)
|T4
|a-Marcelo Mexsen Murra (Mexico)
|70 (-1)
|T4
|Paul Chaplet (Costa Rica)
|70 (-1)
A playoff featuring four players who shot 1-under 70 decided the last three berths available, with Mexico’s amateurs Isaac Rodea and Marcelo Mexsen Murra coming through along with Costa Rica’s Paul Chaplet. Oliver Isaac, another amateur from Mexico, was the man on the losing end of the four-for-three playoff.
As the eleventh event on the 12-tournament PGA TOUR Latinoamérica schedule, the Jalisco Open Guadalajara provides players with the last opportunity to qualify to the season-ending Bupa Tour Championship, a limited field event for the Totalplay Cup top 60 players. That tournament will be played next week at PGA Riviera Maya in Tulum, Mexico.