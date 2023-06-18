Jalisco Open GDL to determine Totalplay Cup top 60

With Creighton at 972 points through 10 events, all the players in the field still have mathematical chances to finish the season atop the Totalplay Cup standings. There are a total of 1,100 points available to the winners of the last two events (500 points at the Jalisco Open GDL and 600 points at the Bupa Tour Championship), which means a player with no points can still move past the current leader if he were to close the season with back-to-back wins.