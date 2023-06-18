Jalisco Open GDL to determine Totalplay Cup top 60
4 Min Read
Written by Gregory Villalobos @PGATOURLA
GUADALAJARA, Mexico-As the last full-field event of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, the Jalisco Open Guadalajara will play a critical role in the race for the Totalplay Cup this coming week at Atlas Country Club. Players who finish inside the Totalplay Cup top 60 at the end of this event will qualify to the season-ending Bupa Tour Championship, to be played a week later at PGA Riviera Maya in Tulum. (June 29-July 2).
“We are excited to return to Atlas Country Club for the Jalisco Open GDL. As our final regular season event, this is a very important tournament on the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica schedule. This will be the last chance for players to try to get into the top 60 of our Totalplay Cup Points List and earn the right to play in the Bupa Tour Championship,” said Todd Rhinehart, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Executive Director.
The Totalplay Cup leader is Canada’s Myles Creighton. He holds a 55-point lead over Chandler Blanchet of the United States. Currently sitting in the 60th position is Thomas Lilly of the U.S., who is only two points ahead of Santiago Bauni of Argentina at 61st.
With Creighton at 972 points through 10 events, all the players in the field still have mathematical chances to finish the season atop the Totalplay Cup standings. There are a total of 1,100 points available to the winners of the last two events (500 points at the Jalisco Open GDL and 600 points at the Bupa Tour Championship), which means a player with no points can still move past the current leader if he were to close the season with back-to-back wins.
The following is a look at the season-ending rewards available for the players who finish the season inside the Totalplay Cup top 60:
In its second year after the inaugural tournament in 2022 but third visit overall to Atlas, the Jalisco Open GDL is a joined partnership by PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, the Mexican Golf Federation and Atlas Country Club.
“The relationship between the PGA TOUR and the Mexico Golf Federation cannot be stronger. We thank the Federation for its support over the years and look forward to future collaborations on projects ahead,” added Rhinehart. “We would like to thank Atlas Country Club and the state of Jalisco for their support to make this event happen and to give our players a chance to one day fulfilling their dreams of playing on the PGA TOUR.”
Since the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s inception in 2012, this will be the 28th event in Mexico. Only Argentina, with a total of 35 tournaments, has hosted more Tour events than Mexico.
“The Jalisco Open GDL tournament is a huge opportunity for our players. We look forward to staging a better event than last year and allowing our players to grow, as well. An event of this caliber wouldn't be possible without our strong partnership with PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and Atlas Country Club,” said Fernando Lemmen-Meyer, President of the Mexican Golf Federation.
Featuring a championship Joe Finger design that opened in 1970, the par-71 Atlas Country Club plays at 7,169 yards and has been a great test in two past PGA TOUR Latinoamérica visits (2013 and 2022). Club officials have said the membership is thrilled at the opportunity to show off its course and see how Tour players strategize their way around this tree-lined layout once again.
“We are extremely proud to welcome the second playing of the Jalisco Open GDL, joining efforts with PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and the Mexican Golf Federation, to bring the best golf within our region to our home, city and state,” said Víctor Flores Cosío, President of the Board of Directors of Club Atlas. “This partnership gives us a chance to promote golf, opening a door for our youth to fall in love with such a beautiful game.”
The Tour will conduct an open-qualifier, providing six playing spots, this coming Monday, while the tournament is scheduled to begin Thursday morning.
Tournament Fast Facts
Official Name: 2023 Jalisco Open Guadalajara
Hashtag: #JaliscoOpenGDL
Dates: June 22-25, 2023
Host venue: Atlas Country Club, Par-71 (35-36) 7,169 yards
Field: 144 players from approximately 20 countries
Purse: U.S. $175,000 – Winner’s share U.S. $31,500
Totalplay Cup points: Awarded to the top-55 and ties, with500 going to the winner
Cut: Top 55 and ties