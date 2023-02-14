Alumni Watch: 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Week 4

Following its visit to Bogota, the Korn Ferry Tour will take a five-week break before resuming its 2023 season at the Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club in Savannah, Georgia (March 23-26). That event will be followed by the third and final event of the season in Latin America: the Astara Chile Classic, scheduled for March 27 – April 2 at Prince of Wales Country Club in Santiago, Chile. At the conclusion of that event, the Latin American player with the most points across the three Korn Ferry Tour events in Latin America will receive an exemption for the PGA TOUR’s Mexico Open at Vidanta (April 27-30).