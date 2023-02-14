Alumni Watch: 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Week 4
Written by PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Staff @PGATOURLA
BOGOTA, Colombia – Making his fourth consecutive cut to star the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alum Cristóbal Del Solar was the leading Latin American player this past week at the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard. The 29-year old from Chile shot 9-under 274 to finish in a tie for the 13th spot. With his best finish of the season, Del Solar moved into the 31st spot on the Korn Ferry Tour standings.
The Chilean who won twice on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica in 2022 was not the leading Tour alum at the Bogota Country Club. Those honors belonged to California native Brandon Harkins, who finished in a four-way tie for third at 11-under 272, five shots behind runaway winner Rhein Gibson. Harkins, 36, made 11 starts during his lone PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season in 2016.
There were 41 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica graduates or current members competing in Colombia and the following are the final positions and full scores for 14 of them who made the cut:
|Pos.
|Player
|Scores
|T3
|Brandon Harkins (U.S.)
|70-68-67-67—272 (-11)
|T13
|Cristóbal Del Solar (Chile)
|71-67-68-68—274 (-9)
|T17
|Shad Tuten (U.S.)
|74-64-70-67—275 (-8)
|T19
|Alex Weiss (U.S.)
|64-71-72-69—276 (-7)
|T19
|Nelson Ledesma (Argentina)
|66-70-70-70—276 (-7)
|T28
|Jacob Bergeron (U.S.)
|69-67-69-72—277 (-6)
|T37
|José de Jesús Rodríguez (Mexico)
|66-73-69-70—278 (-5)
|T37
|Abel Gallegos (Argentina)
|64-74-68-72—278 (-5)
|T46
|Blake Wagoner (U.S.)
|70-70-69-70—279 (-4)
|T49
|Emilio González (Mexico)
|67-73-70-70—280 (-3)
|T57
|Tim Widing (Sweden)
|69-70-75-68—282 (-1)
|T64
|Joel Thelen (U.S.)
|72-67-74-71—284 (+1)
|T64
|A.J. Crouch (U.S.)
|65-75-72-72—284 (+1)
|T69
|Daniel Miernicki (U.S.)
|67-73-75-70—285 (+2)
Alums/Members who missed the cut: Rafael Campos (par), Vince India (par), Alex Scott (par), Wil Bateman (par), Evan Harmeling (+1), Ryan Blaum (+1), Alejandro Tosti (+1), Jared Wolfe (+1), Jorge Fernández Valdés (+1), Colin Featherstone (+1), Tom Whitney (+2), Patrick Flavin (+2), Thomas Walsh (+3), Cody Gribble (+3), Gabriel Morgan Birke (+3), Daniel Robinson (+3), Roberto Díaz (+4), Rowin Caron (+5), MJ Maguire (+5), Brendon Doyle (+5), Mitchell Meissner (+6), Patrick Newcomb (+6), Julián Etulain (+7), Alan Wagner (+7), Kevin Velo (+10), Daniel Zuluaga (+10), Juan Moncayo (+15).
Following its visit to Bogota, the Korn Ferry Tour will take a five-week break before resuming its 2023 season at the Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club in Savannah, Georgia (March 23-26). That event will be followed by the third and final event of the season in Latin America: the Astara Chile Classic, scheduled for March 27 – April 2 at Prince of Wales Country Club in Santiago, Chile. At the conclusion of that event, the Latin American player with the most points across the three Korn Ferry Tour events in Latin America will receive an exemption for the PGA TOUR’s Mexico Open at Vidanta (April 27-30).
This is now the race for the coveted exemption stands with one tournament left to play:
|Pos.
|Player
|Points
|1
|Roberto Díaz (Mexico)
|72.5
|2
|Cristóbal Del Solar (Chile)
|68.12
|3
|Nelson Ledesma (Argentina)
|39.33
|4
|Alejandro Tosti (Argentina)
|20.8
|5
|Abel Gallegos (Argentina)
|19
|6
|José de Jesús Rodríguez (Mexico)
|15
|7
|Emilio González (Mexico)
|12
|8
|Martín Contini (Argentina)
|8
|9
|Rafael Campos (Puerto Rico)
|5.97