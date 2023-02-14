Dev Series: Toledo outduels Vázquez to win Tabachines Classic

The playoff took them back to the par-four 18th, where Toledo made two putts to secure the par while Vázquez three-putted for a bogey. “We had a great battle all day and things worked out for me at the end. It’s unfortunate that (Vázquez) three-putted the playoff hole because he is a good friend. Anyway, I’m glad to walk away with the win”, said the 35-year old Toledo who claimed his fifth career victory since the Mexican Tour was branded as the Gira Profesional de Golf.