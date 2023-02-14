Dev Series: Toledo outduels Vázquez to win Tabachines Classic
Written by Gregory Villalobos @PGATOURLA
CUERNAVACA, MORELOS, Mexico – José Toledo of Guatemala outdueled Sebastián Vázquez of Mexico in a fierce head-to-head battle for the Mexican Tour’s Tabachines Classic, an event co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Dev Series. Tied at 17-under 196 after matching scores of 65-65-66 through 54 holes of play, they made it into a sudden-death playoff that Toledo won with a par this past Saturday at Tabachines Golf Club.
The playoff took them back to the par-four 18th, where Toledo made two putts to secure the par while Vázquez three-putted for a bogey. “We had a great battle all day and things worked out for me at the end. It’s unfortunate that (Vázquez) three-putted the playoff hole because he is a good friend. Anyway, I’m glad to walk away with the win”, said the 35-year old Toledo who claimed his fifth career victory since the Mexican Tour was branded as the Gira Profesional de Golf.
Despite the heartbreaking playoff loss, as the Tabachines Classic low Mexican player Vázquez was awarded an exemption for the PGA TOUR’s Mexico Open at Vidanta (April 27-30). “It would have been nice to win as well, but earning an exemption into one of the most important tournaments in Latin America was also one of my goals for the week”, said the 32-year old from Mexico City who will be making his eighth PGA TOUR career start at Vidanta.
Mexico’s Roberto Lebrija Jr. had an impressive professional debut, finishing only one shot outside the playoff for the title. Lebrija led after a bogey-free 9-under 62 in the opening round and was tied with Toledo and Vázquez after a second round of 68. Carding a final round 67, he settled for the solo third finish at 16-under.
The top 5 was rounded out by Mexico’s Armando Favela, who fired a final round 63, and Brazilian veteran Alex Rocha, who carded a 66. They finished in a two-way tie for fourth at 14-under for the week.