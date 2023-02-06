Alumni Watch: 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Week 3
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PANAMA CITY, Panama – Canada’s Wil Bateman and Mexico’s Roberto Díaz recorded top 10 finishes to lead the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alumns competing at The Panama Championship, the third event of the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season.
Bateman had a heartbreaking bogey at the last to miss on his chance to make it into a playoff for the tournament title. He ended up tying for fourth at 2-under for the week on a firm and windy course that played extremely tough.
“It was a really fun week,” said Bateman, the reigning PGA TOUR Canada player of the Year and a past PGA TOUR Latinoamérica winner. “Coming up one short sucks, but at the end of the day I felt like I played great, and I handled my emotions really well.”
Bateman finished in a tie for fourth as well at the season-opening Great Exuma Classic currently holds the tenth spot in the Korn Ferry Tour standings.
Díaz, who finished in a tie for eighth at par for the week, claimed low Latin American player honors. The man who turned 36 on Friday got off to a hot start Sunday, going birdie-par-birdie- -birdie off No. 1 to get to 3-under for the tournament. His bogeys on 6, 7, 9 and 10 proved costly, but he kept fighting and finished with a chip-in for birdie at the last for a round of 70.
“I played very solid down the stretch. I made a long putt to save par on 15, had a great up-and-down on 17 and then chipped in at the last,” said the Veracruz, Mexico native. “Top 10s are always good and I hadn’t had one in a while. When you start the season with tournaments such as this one, things settle down for you. You make it comfortably into the reshuffles and then your get to play the entire season. I’m really happy with the outcome this week.”
There were 32 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica graduates and current members competing at the Club de Golf de Panama and the following are the final positions and full scores for 16 of them who made the cut:
The Panama Championship was the first in a three-event Latin America swing taking the Korn Ferry Tour through Panama, Colombia, Chile. This week the Tour will be in Bogota, Colombia for the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard. The third and last event in the region will be the Astara Chile Classic, scheduled for March 27 – April 2.
The Latin American player who earns the most points across these three events will receive an exemption for the PGA TOUR’s Mexico Open at Vidanta. The tournament will be played in Vallarta, Mexico, April 27-30.