Alumni Watch: 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Week 3

“I played very solid down the stretch. I made a long putt to save par on 15, had a great up-and-down on 17 and then chipped in at the last,” said the Veracruz, Mexico native. “Top 10s are always good and I hadn’t had one in a while. When you start the season with tournaments such as this one, things settle down for you. You make it comfortably into the reshuffles and then your get to play the entire season. I’m really happy with the outcome this week.”