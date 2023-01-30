Amateur José Islas claims impressive four-shot win
Written by PGA TOUR
QUERETARO, Mexico – Mexico’s José Cristóbal Islas, a 20-year old sophomore at the University of Oregon, provided an impressive performance Sunday as he cruised to a four-shot to victory at the Mexican Tour’s El Campanario Classic. The 54-hole event was co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica’s Dev Series at El Campanario Residencial & Golf.
Leading by one after back-to-back 67s, Islas opened the final round going eagle-birdie and never looked back. He closed in style as well, birdieing four of the last five holes to fire a best-of-the-week 10-under 62.
“I have to thank the Mexican Tour and the Mexican Golf Federation for this invite,” said Islas, who finished the week at 20-under 196, four shots clear of runner-up Alex Rocha of Brazil. “As amateurs, we come to events like this to learn. Things worked out for me to win, but the goal is to learn from it”.
A native of Pachuca, Hidalgo, in central Mexico, Islas made it to Queretaro in pretty good shape. Earlier in the month, he followed a tie for third at the South American Amateur Championship in Ecuador with a solo fourth finish at the Latin America Amateur Championship in Puerto Rico.
“I have been playing very well for the past couple of months and I was finally able to put everything together here,” said the young winner. “There’s a lot of work behind this victory and hopefully this is the first of many”.
Rocha carded a final round 64 to charge into solo second at 16-under. Mexico’s Luis Gerardo Garza finished third at 14-under, with Canada’s Sebastian Szirmak fourth at 12-under and Mexico’s Alvaro Ortiz fifth at 11-under.
Co-sanctioning events from the top domestic Tours from across Latin America, the Dev Series grants the leading five players from each event access to a final tournament –the Dev Series Final– that awards PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status for the following season.
The Dev Series’ next tournament will be the 2023 Venezuela Open, to be played at Guataparo Country Club in Valencia, Venezuela, March 13-19.