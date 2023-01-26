Alumni Watch: 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Week 2
3 Min Read
Written by PGA TOUR @ChampionsTour
GREAT ABACO, The Bahamas – Finishing in a tie for third at 12-under, Shad Tuten and Tom Whitney were the leading PGA TOUR Latinoamérica alumni at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, the second event of the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season. The United States duo finished three strokes off the lead at the event won by Canada’s Ben Silverman in a sudden-death playoff.
Having finished in a tie for fourth a week earlier, Tuten is now the highest-ranked alumni on the Korn Ferry Tour points list. He holds the fifth spot with 237 points collected in two starts. Whitney is not far behind, as he moved into the eighth spot with 133 points.
In between tournaments, Tuten had some big news to share, as he and his wife, Beccah, announced that they are expecting their first child this coming July.
The following is a look at our leading graduates during week 2 of the Korn Ferry Tour season:
Tournament Finish: T3Points List Ranking: 5th The 2019 Brazil Open champion entered the 2023 season with three top-five finishes across 64 career starts on the Korn Ferry Tour. He has two in as many events this season: T4 at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic and T3 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.
Tournament Finish: T3Points List Ranking: 8th The 2019 Abierto del Centro champion matched his career-high finish (solo third, 2021 Chitimacha Louisiana Open) and recorded his first top-10 since last June (T10 at 2022 Live and Work in Maine Open). Whitney led the field with 24 total birdies for the tournament.
Tournament Finish: T12Points List Ranking: 29th With his wife Stephanie as his caddie, Campos entered the final round trailing by two at solo second. Unfortunately, his hopes of winning the event, as he did back in 2019, slipped away with a final round of 2-over 74. Anyway, the tie for 12th was his best Korn Ferry Tour finish since the 2021 season.
Tournament Finish: T17Points List Ranking: 38th Tied for 40th after a third-round 75, Wagner opened the final round with an eagle at the first on his way to a bogey-free 66 that got him into a tie for 17th.
Tournament Finish: T22Points List Ranking: 48th Posting four rounds of par or better, including a third-round 67 for his low score of the week, Tosti turned his first made cut of the season into a tie for 22nd.
Tournament Finish: T27Points List Ranking: 32nd Del Solar took the outright lead after an opening 67 at Great Abaco. He lost his pace with rounds of 74-73 before a closing 68 secured him a piece of the 27th spot. The Chilean player was coming off a tie for 31st in his Korn Ferry Tour debut at Great Exuma.
The Korn Ferry Tour is now headed to Latin America for two consecutive events in Panama and Colombia: the Panama Championship at the Club de Golf de Panama in Panama City (February 2-5) and the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard at the Club de Golf de Bogota (February 9-12).