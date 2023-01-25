Pendaries qualifies for Panama Championship

Pendaries had a solid career at Duke University, where he was a model of consistency and recorded the third-best career stroke average in the program’s history. A member of the International Team that won the 2020 Palmer Cup at Bay Hill Club in Florida, Pendaries turned pro in 2021. He started his career playing on the Alps Tour, where he won his first pro tournament last March, at the Winter Series Terre dei Consoli. During an outstanding career as a junior golfer, he won the Doral Publix Junior Classic and the Optimist International Junior in consecutive years, in 2012 and 2013.