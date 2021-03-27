Resumen | Ronda 3 | 61 Abierto Mexicano de golf

Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Mar 28, 2021
El argentino Jorge Fernández-Valdés firmó tarjeta de 64 golpes por segundo día consecutivo para llegar a un total de 19-bajo par 197 y comandar el 61º Abierto Mexicano de Golf.