Resumen | Ronda 3 | 61 Abierto Mexicano de golf

Mar 28, 2021

El argentino Jorge Fernández-Valdés firmó tarjeta de 64 golpes por segundo día consecutivo para llegar a un total de 19-bajo par 197 y comandar el 61º Abierto Mexicano de Golf.