Entrevista con Alejandro Tosti tras Ronda 2 del Puerto Plata Open

Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.
|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Dec 18, 2020
Hacer 63 por segundo día consecutivo le permite al argentino Alejandro Tosti seguir puntero del Puerto Plata Open. Al final de este viernes discute las claves para mantenerse al frente en Playa Dorada Golf Course.