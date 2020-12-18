×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
PROCURAR
TOURS

Entrevista con Alejandro Tosti tras Ronda 2 del Puerto Plata Open

Dec 18, 2020

Hacer 63 por segundo día consecutivo le permite al argentino Alejandro Tosti seguir puntero del Puerto Plata Open. Al final de este viernes discute las claves para mantenerse al frente en Playa Dorada Golf Course.