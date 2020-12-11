×
Resumen | Ronda 2 | Shell Open

Dec 12, 2020

El estadounidense MJ Maguire y el finlandés Toni Hakula lideran el Shell Open con 7-bajo par 135, después de 36 hoyos jugados en Golden Palm Golf Course de Trump National Doral.