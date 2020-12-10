×
Resumen | Ronda 1 | Shell Open

Dec 11, 2020

Con ronda de 6-bajo par 65, el estadounidense Shad Tuten se puso al frente del Shell Open en Golden Palm Golf Course de Trump National Doral al término de la primera ronda.