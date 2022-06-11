Resumen | Ronda 3 | Fortox Colombia Classic

|
Jun 11, 2022
Con total de 17-bajo par 193, el mexicano Isidro Benítez, el holandés Rowin Caron, el estadounidense Chris Crawford, así como los argentinos Alejandro Tosti y Tommy Cocha comparten el liderato en Ruitoque Golf Country Club.