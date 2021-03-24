×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Tommy Cocha juega el hoyo 18 en Estrella del Mar

Mar 24, 2021

El argentino Tommy Cocha recuerda cómo jugó el hoyo 18, par-4, en Estrella del Mar cuando ganó en 2015 su segundo título como miembro en PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. En aquella oportunidad haría birdie para superar por dos golpes los colombianos Andrés Echavarría y Oscar Álvarez.