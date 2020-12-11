Entrevista con Santiago Gómez tras Ronda 2 del Shell Open

Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Dec 12, 2020
Tras una segunda ronda de 1-bajo par 70 que lo mantiene a un golpe de la punta en el Shell Open 2020, Santiago Gómez habla de cómo le dio un giro a su ronda entre los hoyos 10 y 11 del Golden Palm Course en Trump National Doral Miami.