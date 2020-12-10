×
Entrevista con Santiago Gómez tras Ronda 1 del Shell Open

Dec 11, 2020

Tras su primera ronda de 5-bajo par 67 en el Shell Open 2020, Santiago Gómez habla sobre lo bien que administro su juego en el Golden Palm Course en Trump National Doral Miami.