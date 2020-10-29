-
Información Puerto Plata Open
-
octubre 29, 2020
Por Comunicación, PGATOURLA.COM
- octubre 29, 2020
- PGA TOUR Latinoamérica disputará el Puerto Plata Open del 17 al 20 de diciembre.
PUERTO PLATA OPEN
CLASIFICACIÓN ABIERTA E INVITACIONES DE LOS PATROCINADORES
Sede: Playa Dorada Golf Course, Puerto Plata – República Dominicana
Fecha: lunes 14 de diciembre de 2020
Mínimo seis (6) cupos estarán disponibles en este clasificatorio
Información y Registro para la Clasificación Abierta e Invitaciones de los patrocinadores:
Mr. Andrea Attus
director@playadoradagolf.com
-
-
