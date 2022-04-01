Nicolo Galletti interview after Round 2 of the Abierto del Centro
Following his second-round of 3-under 68 to take a two-shot lead at the 2022 Abierto del Centro, Nicolo Galletti spoke about his good play on a day of tough scoring conditions at Cordoba Golf Club.