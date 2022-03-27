Kevin Velo interview after winning the Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational
Mar 28, 2022

Following his final round of 1-over par 73 at the 2022 Termas de Rio Hondo Invitational, Kevin Velo discusses how he handled the adversity of losing a four-shot lead to come back and win the tournament.