×

Anthony Paolucci interview after Round 3 of the Estrella del Mar Open

Feb 20, 2022

Following his second-round of 5-under 67, Anthony Paolucci discusses his performance at the 2022 Estrella del Mar Open, third event of the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season. He shares the lead with two other players thru 54 holes.