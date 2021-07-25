×
Highlights | Round 4 | Bupa Championship Presented by Volvo

Jul 26, 2021

In the final round of the 2021 Bupa Championship Presented by Volvo, Patrick Newcomb was the tournament champion after defeating Fraustro in the second-hole playoff at the PGA Riviera Maya.