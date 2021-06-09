×
Jacob Bergeron interview prior to the The Club at Weston Hills Open

Jun 09, 2021

In preparation for the fifth event of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season, Jacob Bergeron, current No. 7 on the Points List talks about the course conditions and the goals for this week at inaugural The Club at Weston Hills Open.