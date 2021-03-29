Highlight | Round 4 | 61 Mexico Open

Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Mar 29, 2021
Jorge Fernández-Valdés (-19), Drew Nesbitt (-20) and tournament winner Álvaro Ortiz (-23) were the 61 Mexico Open top performers this week at Estrella del Mar Golf & Beach.