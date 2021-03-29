×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Highlight | Round 4 | 61 Mexico Open

Mar 29, 2021

Jorge Fernández-Valdés (-19), Drew Nesbitt (-20) and tournament winner Álvaro Ortiz (-23) were the 61 Mexico Open top performers this week at Estrella del Mar Golf & Beach.