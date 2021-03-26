×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Highlight | Round 2 | 61st Mexico Open

Mar 27, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 61st Mexico Open, Roland Massimino, Alexandre Rocha and Alvaro Ortiz were among the top performers at Estrella del Mar Golf & Beach.