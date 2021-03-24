Drew Nesbitt interview prior to the 61st Mexico Open

Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Mar 24, 2021
In preparation for the 61st Mexico Open, Drew Nesbitt, the defending champion, talks about the course conditions and the goals for this week at the Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach resort.