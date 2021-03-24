×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Drew Nesbitt interview prior to the 61st Mexico Open

Mar 24, 2021

In preparation for the 61st Mexico Open, Drew Nesbitt, the defending champion, talks about the course conditions and the goals for this week at the Estrella del Mar Golf and Beach resort.