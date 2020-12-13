×
MJ Maguire interview after winning the Shell Open

Dec 14, 2020

Following his final-round of 4-under 67 at the 2020 Shell Open, MJ Maguire talks about his first career victory on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica at Trump National Doral Miami.