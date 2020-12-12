×
Highlight | Round 3 | Shell Open

Dec 13, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 Shell Open, Andrés Gallegos, Chris Wiatr, John Somers and MJ Maguire were among the top performers at the Trump Ntl Doral Golden Palm.